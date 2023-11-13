Abacus Life Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

- Total Revenue Grew 20% Year-over-Year to $21.1 Million -



- Increased Originations Capital Deployment by 43% Year-over-Year to $51 Million -

- GAAP Net Income of $0.9 Million; non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income of $9.2 Million -

- Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Grew 26% Year-over-Year to $10.8 Million -

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Life, Inc. (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABL), a leading buyer of life insurance policies and vertically integrated alternative asset manager specializing in specialty insurance products, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“Our strong third quarter results continue to validate Abacus' differentiated business model and further contributes to our solid track record of sustained growth,” said Jay Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Abacus. “We achieved additional milestones following the end of the third quarter, successfully completing our first public bond offering and refinancing prior debt with the proceeds, improving our cost of capital by approximately 275 basis points while extending our maturity wall.”

“We also recently announced the launch of our new wealth division, ABL Wealth, to offer clients custom lifespan-based financial solutions in partnership with Dynasty Financial Partners, one of the country’s leading wealth management platforms for independent wealth management firms. As we close out 2023, we believe our proven business model positions us to continue executing on our multiple strategic growth initiatives, generating sustained profitability and ultimately creating long-term value for our shareholders,” concluded Jackson.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights (on a Proforma Basis)

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2023 grew 20% to $21.1 million, compared to $17.5 million in the prior-year period.

Originations capital deployment for the third quarter of 2023 increased 43% to $51 million, compared to $34 million in the prior-year period; number of policy originations for the third quarter of 2023 grew 61% to 181, compared to 112 in the prior-year period.

GAAP net income attributable to shareholders for the third quarter of 2023 was $0.9 million, compared to $11.2 million in the prior-year period.

Adjusted net income was $9.2 million, compared to $10.2 million in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2023 grew 26% to $10.8 million, compared to $8.5 million in the prior-year period, which was primarily attributable to strong revenue growth, partially offset by higher operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA margin (a non-GAAP measure) for the third quarter of 2023 was 51.1%, compared to 48.7% in the prior-year period.

Annualized return on invested capital (ROIC) (a non-GAAP measure defined below) for the third quarter of 2023 was 2.8%; adjusted ROIC of 29%.

Annualized Return on equity (ROE) (a non-GAAP measure defined below) for the third quarter of 2023 was 2.2%; adjusted ROE of 22%.

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were $12.9 million, compared to $1.4 million in the prior-year period. Higher operating expenses were primarily driven by non-cash expense of $4.6 million related to employee stock compensation and public company expenses incurred in the third quarter of 2023 that were not recorded in the prior-year period.

Third Quarter 2023 Results (on a Proforma Basis)

Active management revenue for the third quarter of 2023 increased 70% to $18.9 million, compared to $11.1 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to increased policy acquisition and realized trade revenue.

Total revenue from portfolio servicing segment for the third quarter of 2023 was $0.2 million, compared to $0.4 million in the prior-year period.

Total Originations revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $2.0 million, compared to $6.0 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to fewer policies sold to third parties.

GAAP net income attributable to shareholders for the third quarter of 2023 of $0.9 million, compared to GAAP net income attributable to shareholders of $11.2 million in the prior-year period, primarily driven by a non-cash expense of $4.6 million related to employee stock compensation and public company expenses incurred in the third quarter of 2023 that were not recorded in the prior-year period.

Liquidity and Capital

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $36.6 million, balance sheet policy assets of $87.7 million and outstanding long-term debt of $118.8 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Abacus adjusted for non-controlling interest income, amortization, change in fair value of warrants and non-cash stock-based compensation and the related tax effect of those adjustments. Management believes that Adjusted Net Income is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses that do not relate to business performance. A reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net income attributable to Abacus, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, appears below.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Abacus adjusted for depreciation expense, amortization, interest expense, income tax and other non-cash and non-recurring items that in our judgement significantly impact the period-over-period assessment of performance and operating results that do not directly relate to business performance within Abacus’ control.]. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net income attributable to Abacus Life, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, appears below.

Adjusted EBITDA margin, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total revenues. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA margin to Net income margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, appears below.

Annualized return on invested capital (ROIC), a non-GAAP measure, is defined as Adjusted net income for the quarter divided by the result of Total Assets less Intangible assets, net, Goodwill and Current Liabilities multiplied by four. ROIC is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. We believe ROIC should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, operating income or loss, net income or loss, cash flows provided by or used in operating, investing and financing activities or other income statement or cash flow statement line items reported in accordance with GAAP.

Annualized return on equity (ROE), a non-GAAP measure, is defined as [Adjusted net income divided by total shareholder equity multiplied by four. ROE is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. We believe ROE should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, operating income or loss, net income or loss, cash flows provided by or used in operating, investing and financing activities or other income statement or cash flow statement line items reported in accordance with GAAP. The below table presents our calculation of ROE.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this press release) other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements, many of which are outside the control of Abacus. Forward-looking information includes but is not limited to statements regarding: Abacus’s financial and operational outlook; Abacus’s operational and financial strategies, including planned growth initiatives and the benefits thereof, Abacus’s ability to successfully effect those strategies, and the expected results therefrom. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” ‎‎”intend,” “anticipate,” “goals,” “prospects,” “will,” “would,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).

While Abacus believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business. The factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the ‎fact that Abacus’s loss reserves are bases on estimates and may be inadequate to cover ‎its actual losses; the failure to properly price Abacus’s insurance policies; the ‎geographic concentration of Abacus’s business; the cyclical nature of Abacus’s industry; the ‎impact of regulation on Abacus’s business; the effects of competition on Abacus’s business; the failure of ‎Abacus’s relationships with independent agencies; the failure to meet Abacus’s investment ‎objectives; the inability to raise capital on favorable terms or at all; the ‎effects of acts of terrorism; and the effectiveness of Abacus’s control environment, including the identification of control deficiencies.

These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties set forth in documents filed by Abacus with ‎the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Annual ‎Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent ‎periodic reports. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Abacus cautions you not to place undue reliance on the ‎forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Abacus assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Abacus does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

About Abacus

Abacus is a leading vertically integrated alternative asset manager and market maker, specializing in longevity and actuarial technology. The company is democratizing the life insurance space through three groundbreaking new channels: ABL Tech, ABL Wealth, and ABL Longevity Funds. Since 2004, Abacus has purchased life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and has actively managed those policies over time (via trading, holding, and/or servicing). With over $4.6BN in face value of policies purchased, we have helped thousands of clients maximize the value of life insurance. Abacus Life is the only public life settlement company, trading on the Nasdaq Exchange under the ticker symbol ABL.

Over the past 19 years, the company has built an institutionalized origination and portfolio management process that is supported by a 95+ person team, long-term relationships with 78 institutional partners and 30,000 financial advisors, and the ability to operate in 49 states. The Company complies with HIPAA and privacy laws to maintain and protect confidentiality of financial, health, and medical information. Abacus is also proud to be a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ rating.

ABACUS LIFE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,649,190 $ 30,052,823 Accounts receivable 960,720 10,448 Accounts receivable, related party 174,875 198,364 Due from affiliates 772,545 2,904,646 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 961,427 116,646 Total current assets 39,518,757 33,282,927 Property and equipment, net 261,882 18,617 Intangible assets, net 31,217,917 — Goodwill 140,287,000 — Operating right-of-use assets 171,295 77,011 Life settlement policies, at cost 4,116,499 8,716,111 Life settlement policies, at fair value 83,585,374 13,809,352 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 1,000,000 1,000,000 Other investments, at cost 1,650,000 1,300,000 Other assets 998,469 — Equity securities, at fair value 1,494,744 890,829 TOTAL ASSETS $ 304,301,937 $ 59,094,847 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accrued expenses $ 636,788 $ — Accounts payable 2,000 40,014 Operating lease liability, current 173,799 48,127 Due to affiliates 5,236 263,785 Due to owners 1,159,712 — Contract liabilities - deposits on pending settlements 348,836 — Accrued transaction costs — 908,256 Other current liabilities 3,050,731 42,227 Income taxes payable 80,573 — Total current liabilities 5,457,675 1,302,409 Long-term debt- Related party 36,535,778 — Long-term debt 82,278,050 28,249,653 Operating lease liability, noncurrent — 29,268 Deferred tax liability 10,558,687 1,363,820 Warrant liability 3,382,000 — TOTAL LIABILITIES 138,212,190 30,945,150 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (11) SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Class A common stock, 0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 authorized shares; 63,349,823 and 50,369,350 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 6,335 5,037 Additional paid-in capital 194,197,780 704,963 Retained earnings (28,503,752 ) 25,487,323 Accumulated other comprehensive income 100,175 1,052,836 Non-controlling interest 289,248 899,538 Total shareholders' equity (deficit) 166,089,747 28,149,697 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) $ 304,301,937 $ 59,094,847

ABACUS LIFE, INC. Proforma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUES: Portfolio servicing revenue Related party service revenue $ 168,899 $ 132,220 $ 711,975 $ 752,379 Portfolio servicing 55,670 250,025 102,651 620,194 Total Portfolio servicing revenue 224,569 382,245 814,626 1,372,573 Active management revenue Investment Income from life insurance policies held using investment method 1,817,764 10,629,978 18,473,597 24,610,444 Change in fair value of life insurance policies (policies held using fair value method) 17,108,380 1,450,525 28,242,105 5,226,231 Total Active management revenue 18,926,144 12,080,503 46,715,702 29,836,674 Originations revenue Related Party origination revenue 254,517 3,309,628 3,391,814 12,669,023 Originations 1,715,700 1,766,853 4,968,438 4,951,921 Total Origination revenue 1,970,217 5,076,481 8,360,252 17,620,944 Total Revenues 21,120,930 17,539,229 55,890,580 48,830,191 COST OF REVENUES (excluding depreciation and amortization stated below) Related party cost of revenue 7,981 2,930,990 6,566,335 8,453,302 Cost of revenue 3,356,976 2,687,983 7,554,875 8,039,370 Total Cost of revenue 3,364,957 5,618,973 14,121,210 16,492,673 Gross Profit 17,755,973 11,920,256 41,769,370 32,337,519 OPERATING EXPENSES: Sales and marketing 1,704,154 14,905 3,116,999 1,664,403 General, administrative and other 9,838,951 2,344,237 15,961,962 6,938,942 (Gain) loss on change in fair value of debt (2,088,797 ) (1,235,032 ) 309,865 (859,519 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on investments 306,800 246,846 (491,356 ) 1,301,821 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,694,853 4,219 1,702,591 12,360 Total Operating expenses 11,455,961 1,375,175 20,600,061 9,058,007 Operating Income $ 6,300,012 $ 10,545,081 $ 21,169,309 $ 23,279,512 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Change in fair value of warrant liability (943,400 ) - (943,400 ) - Interest (expense) (2,679,237 ) (2,449 ) (3,632,420 ) (1,449 ) Interest income 63,826 - 73,200 - Other income (expense) 20,086 42,288 (1,565 ) (199,959 ) Total other income (expense) (3,538,725 ) 39,839 (4,504,185 ) (201,408 ) Net income before provision for income taxes 2,761,287 10,584,920 16,665,124 23,078,104 Income tax expense 1,710,315 (948,600 ) 2,240,708 (650,794 ) NET INCOME 1,050,972 11,533,520 14,424,416 23,728,898 LESS: NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST 147,611 363,452 (339,692 ) 770,093 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS $ 903,361 $ 11,170,068 $ 14,764,108 $ 22,958,805 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.22 $ 0.27 $ 0.46 Weighted-average units outstanding—basic and diluted 63,349,823 50,369,350 54,632,826 50,369,350 NET INCOME 1,050,972 11,533,520 14,424,416 23,728,898 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Change in fair value of debt (1,016,034 ) 2,017,559 (1,599,104 ) 1,494,476 Comprehensive income before non-controlling interests 34,938 13,551,079 12,825,312 25,223,374 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (91,292 ) 1,011,909 (709,641 ) 1,136,586 Comprehensive income attributable to Abacus Life Inc. $ 126,230 $ 12,539,170 $ 13,534,953 $ 24,086,788 * 2022 solely includes historical results for Abacus Settlements, LLC and Longevity Market Assets, LLC



ABACUS LIFE, INC. Proforma Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS



Proforma adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to Abacus Life, Inc. $ 903,361 $ 9,992,003 $ 15,739,009 $ 21,507,702 Net income for Abacus Settlements, LLC — (122,998 ) (974,901 ) 149,790 Proforma net income attributable to Abacus Life, Inc. 903,361 9,869,005 [1] 14,764,108 [2] 21,657,492 [3] Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 147,611 363,452 (339,692 ) 770,093 Amortization expense 1,682,083 — 1,682,083 — Stock compensation expense 4,583,632 — 4,583,632 — Change in fair value of warrant liability 943,400 — 943,400 — Tax impact of items listed above 908,271 908,271 Proforma adjusted Net Income $ 9,168,359 $ 10,232,457 $ 22,541,803 $ 22,427,585 Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 63,349,823 50,369,350 54,632,826 50,369,350 Proforma Adjusted EPS $ 0.14 $ 0.20 $ 0.41 $ 0.45 [1] Includes historical net income attributable to Abacus Life Inc. for the three months ended September 30, 2022 of $9,992,003 and a net loss of ($122,998) for Abacus Settlements, LLC. [2] Includes year-to-date net income attributable to Abacus Life Inc. as of September 30, 2023 of $15,739,009 plus net loss for the six month period ended on June 30, 2023 for Abacus Settlements, LLC of ($974,901). [3] Includes historical net income attributable to Abacus Life Inc. for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 of $21,507,702 and $149,790 for Abacus Settlements, LLC.



ABACUS LIFE, INC. Proforma Adjusted EBITDA



Proforma adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income for Abacus Life Inc. $ 10,355,455 $ 15,399,317 $ 22,277,795 Net Income for Abacus Settlements, LLC (122,998 ) (974,901 ) 149,790 Proforma Net Income 1,050,972 10,232,457 [1] 14,424,416 [2] 22,427,585 [3] Depreciation 12,770 4,219 20,508 12,360 Amortization 1,682,083 — 1,682,083 — Interest expense 2,679,237 2,449 3,632,420 1,449 Interest income (63,826 ) — (73,200 ) — Income tax expense 1,710,315 (948,600 ) 2,240,708 (650,794 ) Stock compensation 4,583,632 — 4,583,632 — Other (Income) / Expenses (20,086 ) (42,288 ) 1,565 199,959 Change in fair value of warrant liability 943,400 — 943,400 — Expense support agreement — 283,047 — 283,047 Change in fair value of debt (2,088,797 ) (1,235,032 ) 309,865 (859,519 ) Unrealized loss / (gain) on investments 306,800 246,846 (491,356 ) 1,301,821 Proforma Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,796,500 $ 8,543,099 $ 27,274,041 $ 22,715,908 Revenue $ 21,120,930 $ 17,539,229 $ 55,890,580 $ 48,830,191 Proforma Adjusted EBITDA Margin 51.12 % 48.71 % 48.80 % 46.52 % Proforma Net Income Margin 4.98 % 58.34 % 25.81 % 45.93 % [1] Includes historical net income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 of $10,355,455 for Abacus Life Inc. and a loss of ($122,998) for Abacus Settlements, LLC. [2] Includes year-to-date net income as of September 30, 2023 of $15,399,317 plus net loss for the six month period ended on June 30, 2023 for Abacus Settlements, LLC of ($974,901). [3] Includes historical net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 of $22,277,795 for Abacus Life Inc. and $149,790 for Abacus Settlements, LLC.

ABACUS LIFE, INC. Proforma Segment Revenue

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Proforma Segment revenue 2023

2022

2023

2022

Portfolio Servicing $ 224,569 $ 382,245 $ 814,626 $ 1,372,573 Active Management 18,926,144 12,080,008 [3] 46,715,702 [3] 29,836,674 [3] Originations 10,214,489 6,031,481 23,399,165 [1] 19,046,144 Total Revenue (including intersegment) 29,365,202 18,493,734 70,929,493 50,255,391 Intersegment elimination (8,244,272 ) (955,000 ) [2] (15,038,913 ) (1,425,200 ) [2] Total Revenue $ 21,120,930 $ 17,538,734 $ 55,890,580 $ 48,830,191 [1] Includes historical Abacus Settlements, LLC revenue for the period ended June 30, 2023 plus the three months of revenue for the period ended September 30, 2023. [2] Represents amount paid from Longevity Market Assets, LLC to Abacus Settlements, LLC for origination services, as disclosed in the related party footnote within the Abacus Settlements, LLC financial statements. [3] Includes historical Active Management revenue plus the intersegment activity related to the origination services that Abacus Settlements, LLC is performing for Longevity Market Assets. As the origination intersegment revenue is eliminated, this would result in an incremental change in fair value of the life settlement policies that were originated by Abacus Settlements, LLC, as it would reduce their cost basis.

ABACUS LIFE, INC. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)

For the Period Ended September 30, 2023 Total Assets $ 304,301,937 Less: Intangible assets, net (31,217,917 ) Goodwill (140,287,000 ) Current Liabilities (5,457,675 ) Total Invested Capital $ 127,339,345 Net Income Attributable to shareholders $ 903,361 Annualized ROIC 2.8 % Proforma Adjusted Net income $ 9,168,359 Adjusted Annualized ROIC 29 %

ABACUS LIFE, INC. Return on Equity (ROE)

