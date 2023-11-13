Glencore Enters Into Convertible Facilities Ageement With Tantalex Lithium

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

BAAR, Switzerland, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 10, 2023 (the “Closing Date”), Glencore AG (as lender) (“Glencore”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glencore plc entered into an up to US$5,000,000 convertible facilities agreement with Tantalex Lithium Resources Corporation (as borrower) (the “Company”) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sandstone Worldwide Ltd (as guarantor) (the “Convertible Facilities Agreement”). The transaction contemplated by the Convertible Facilities Agreement (the “Transaction”) was anticipated in the Company’s news release of September 8, 2023.



Under the Convertible Facilities Agreement Glencore agreed to make available to the Company (a) a convertible term loan facility in an amount up to US$2,000,000 (“Facility A”) and (b) a convertible term loan facility in an amount up to US$3,000,000 (“Facility B”) (Facility A and Facility B together being the “Facilities”).

Facility A was made available subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent. These were satisfied at the Closing Date. Facility B was made available subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent. The Company has indicated to Glencore that the Company intends to satisfy such conditions precedent promptly. The Facilities shall terminate on December 1, 2025 (the “Termination Date”).

The Company has agreed to pay to Glencore a facility fee in an amount equal to 1.5 per cent of the aggregate amount of the Facilities as at the Closing Date.

The Facilities are convertible at Glencore’s option. At any time during the Conversion Period (defined below), Glencore has the option to subscribe for common shares in the capital of the Company (“Common Shares”) at the relevant conversion price. The conversion price for the Facilities is equal to the higher of (a) the closing price of the Common Shares published by Bloomberg for the scheduled trading day immediately prior to the Closing Date and (b) the 20-day volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares published by Bloomberg for the 20 scheduled trading days immediately after the Closing Date less a 25 per cent. discount, in each case converted into US$ (the “Conversion Price”).

The Convertible Facilities Agreement provides for a conversion period that starts on the date that is 21 scheduled trading days after the Closing Date and ends at 5:30 pm (London time) on the business day before the Termination Date (“Conversion Period”).

At any time during the Conversion Period, Glencore has the option (in its absolute discretion) to convert specified amounts from the amounts that the Company has borrowed and which remain outstanding at that time under the Convertible Facilities Agreement (“Conversion Amounts”) into Common Shares (“Conversion Shares”). Conversion Amounts owing shall be converted into Conversion Shares (the “Conversion Number of Conversion Shares”) by dividing the applicable Conversion Amount by the Conversion Price. The issue of the Conversion Number of Conversion Shares to Glencore in accordance with the Convertible Facilities Agreement shall fully repay the applicable correlated Conversion Amount that was outstanding under the Convertible Facilities Agreement and completely discharges the obligations of the Company to repay that applicable Conversion Amount.

The closing price of the Common Shares published by Bloomberg for the scheduled trading day immediately prior to the Closing Date was Cdn.$0.09. Using Cdn.$0.09 as the Conversion Price, if Glencore were to convert the whole of the US$2,000,000 principal advanced under Facility A, Glencore could acquire up to 30,731,111 Common Shares, using a USD-to-CAD exchange rate of $1.3829, (which would represent 4.81% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as of today) under the Convertible Facilities Agreement. The Conversion Price may be increased as described above, in which case, Glencore would receive fewer Common Shares which in turn would represent a smaller percentage of the whole. In addition if Tantalex borrows the full US$3,000,000 principal available under Facility B, the number of Common Shares that Glencore could acquire would be correspondingly increased.

Glencore is not entitled at any particular time to receive a Conversion Number of Conversion Shares such that Glencore would hold, immediately post conversion, more than 20% of the Common Shares (including any Common Shares held by Glencore prior to such conversion) (the “Cap”). Glencore did not hold any Common Shares prior to entering into the Convertible Facilities Agreement.

Each loan bears interest at rate equal to 3 month CME Term SOFR plus a margin.

Glencore and the Company have also entered into an offtake and marketing agreement (“Offtake and Marketing Agreement”) on the Closing Date in relation to the sale by the Company (as seller) and the purchase by Glencore (as buyer) of material from the Company’s Manono Project.

The Convertible Facilities Agreement contains events of default, representations and warranties, covenants, provisions relating to security and indemnities that are customary for similar transactions.

The head office of the Company is at 1410-120 Adelaide St. West, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 1T1, Canada. The head office of Glencore is located at Baarermattstrasse 3, CH-6340 Baar, Switzerland.

