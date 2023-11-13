Aseptic Packaging Market is Anticipated to reach US$ 170.9 billion by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aseptic packaging market has gained significant momentum and reached a valuation of US$ 65.89 billion in 2023. The market is projected to advance rapidly at a CAGR of 10% to Reach US$ 170.9 billion from 2023 to 2023 and is poised for significant growth and transformation as it continues to redefine the way items are packaged and preserved.



Aseptic packaging has emerged as an essential component in modern packaging solutions since it ensures that goods are sealed and sterilized without requiring refrigeration. Sustainable packaging solutions are in increasing demand as worldwide awareness of environmental issues increases.

Consumers who are concerned about their health are looking for products that have a long shelf life, are devoid of preservatives, and have a high nutritional content. Aseptic packaging addresses these requirements by keeping food taste, texture, and nutritional value while ensuring product safety.

Advancements in aseptic packaging technology, such as the use of advanced materials and machinery, have made it more cost-effective and efficient for manufacturers. This technology enables greater customization, allowing firms to stand out in the competitive market.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 170.9 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 10% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global aseptic packaging market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10% through 2033.

Europe held a market share of 25.5% in 2022.

The beverages segment accounted for a market share of 37% in 2022.

Demand for aseptic packaging is projected to reach a market value of US$ 170.9 billion by the end of 2033.

Asia Pacific accounted for a market share of 35.5% in 2022.

The bottles segment is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 7% over the next ten years.

The cartons segment held a leading market share of 58.5% in 2022.



“Aseptic packaging not only increases product shelf life but also contributes to a more sustainable future, as people are becoming more concerned about the environment. Aseptic packaging is at the forefront of this transformation, which presents opportunities for innovation," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Aseptic Packaging Enabling Affordable, Refrigeration-free Transport for Producers in Diverse Climates

The aseptic packaging business is witnessing a dramatic transformation, owing to shifting customer preferences, urbanization, and the rise of emerging markets. Food and beverage companies are striving to capitalize on the increased demand for convenient, ready-to-eat foods as the globe becomes more interconnected. This transition is most visible in the rise of on-the-go and health-conscious consumers who seek products that fit their hectic schedules and fitness goals.

The food and beverage industry is continually innovating to meet changing dietary trends and customer tastes, from dairy substitutes to plant-based proteins. Aseptic packaging is crucial in enabling these advancements because it provides a dependable method of keeping items without the use of chemical preservatives.

Expansion of the food and beverages industry is not limited to established markets. Emerging economies are quickly establishing themselves as important actors in this global sector. With increased disposable incomes and urbanization in nations such as China and India, a growing middle-class customer base seeks a diverse choice of food and beverage options.

Aseptic packaging is a critical enabler for producers looking to enter these profitable industries. It enables goods to be transported and kept without requiring continuous refrigeration, increasing their affordability and accessibility for customers in areas with different climates and infrastructural standards.

Country-wise Insights:

What is the US market's appetite for aseptic packaging?

"The Market for Sterile Packaging is Gaining from the Preservative-Free Product Demand"

The food and beverage sector in the United States is vibrant and creative, driven by a diverse consumer base with changing tastes. Aseptic packaging is a preferred option for manufacturers trying to satisfy consumer needs for convenient, preservative-free, and health-conscious products. The US is leading the world in sustainability and environmental awareness, with firms and consumers actively looking for eco-friendly packaging options.

Opportunities for aseptic packaging in the packaging of sterile medications, vaccines, and other medical supplies are created by the nation's growing pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. The United States is a major force shaping the market's future due to its strong commitment to innovation and technical improvements.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the aseptic packaging market for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on packaging type (cartons, bags & pouches, bottles & cans, others), material (paper & paperboard, plastic, metal, glass, others), and application (food, beverages, dairy, pharmaceuticals, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

