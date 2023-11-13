Open Lending to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (Nasdaq: LPRO) (“Open Lending” or “the Company”), an industry trailblazer in lending enablement and risk analytics solutions for financial institutions, today announced that the Company will be attending the following upcoming investor conferences.



On Wednesday, November 15, 2023, the Company will attend the Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville, TN. They will participate in a fireside chat discussion which will begin at 3:00pm ET.



On Tuesday, December 5, 2023, the Company will attend the Raymond James 2023 TMT & Consumer Conference in New York, NY. They will participate in a fireside chat discussion which will begin at 3:25pm ET.



The fireside chat discussions will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.openlending.com/ under the “Events” section. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the investor relations website for 90 days following the discussions.

About Open Lending

Open Lending (Nasdaq: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For over 20 years, we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios with less risk and more reward. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.

