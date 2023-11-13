Ma’aden to play pivotal role in addressing industry challenges at Future Minerals Forum 2024

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Future Minerals Forum (FMF) announced today that Ma’aden will return as a Founding Partner to the event for the third consecutive year. Ma’aden, the largest multi-commodity natural resources company in the Middle East, will play a central role again in discussions shaping the global minerals sector during FMF 2024 in January.



This event will focus on creating resilient and responsible mineral value chains in the resource-rich mineral super region of Africa, Western and Central Asia. FMF 2024 will convene government leaders, mining executives, investors, and other stakeholders to drive partnership and growth contributing to a sustainable sector and strengthening global minerals supply chains.

Last year at FMF Ma’aden made a series of significant announcements including a major joint venture with PIF, Manara Minerals, supporting global minerals supply chains that are critical to the energy transition. Ma’aden also announced milestone agreements with global mining leaders Ivanhoe Electric and Barrick Gold Corporation helping to drive forward the development of the Kingdom’s mining sector.

The Forum plays a key role in supporting investment and partnerships in Saudi Arabia and globally.

Exciting new initiatives that will be discussed at FMF 2024 include increasing human resource capacity and talent in the region through centers of excellence; developing sustainability standards that meet the requirements of host countries and maintain trust with society; and creating a green metals hub within the super region by utilizing modern technologies and developing processing centers.

FMF 2023 was a resounding success, with over 9,000 participants attending in person and over 13,000 participating remotely. FMF 2024 is expected to have an even wider reach, with a focus on actionable solutions to the challenges facing the mining and minerals sector.

FMF 2024 will be held under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, at the King Abdulaziz International Convention Center in Riyadh from January 9-11, 2024.

To learn more about FMF 2024 and to register for the event, please visit https://www.futuremineralsforum.com/registration/.