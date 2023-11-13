Fuse Earns Silver Designation in Second Year as Military Friendly® Employer

SAN DIEGO and WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuse Integration, a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm, today announced it has been named a 2024 Silver Military Friendly® Employer. In its second year as a Military Friendly Employer, the company advanced from the Bronze to Silver designation in the under $500 million category. Military Friendly companies are recognized for their commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. The Silver designation is awarded to companies who meet the requirements and score within 20% of the 10th ranking employer in their category. Only a select group of companies achieve this honor.



“Fuse was created by and for our nation’s warfighters, with a commitment to deliver communications and networking systems for their tactical advantage,” said Sumner Lee, CEO of Fuse. “Knowing that about a third of our employees are transitioning service members, veterans or affiliated with the military, I couldn’t be more proud of this recognition and our success in supporting the military community.”

Fuse will be showcased in the 2024 Military Friendly Employers in the Winter issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

“Organizations earning the Military Friendly Employers designation have wholeheartedly invested in comprehensive and impactful initiatives that bring about positive, life-changing results for our valued service members, dedicated military spouses and esteemed veterans within their ranks,” said Kayla Lopez, Senior Director of Military Partnerships at Military Friendly. “We salute these exemplary employers who raise the bar and understand that hiring military personnel is not merely an act of goodwill but a testament to a standard that truly embodies sound business wisdom. Their steadfast commitment to integrating military personnel into their workforce not only reflects their compassion but also underscores their business acumen.”

Over 1,500 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly designation. The full list of 2024 Military Friendly Employers is available online.

About Fuse Integration

Fuse is a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm providing innovative communications, networking and computing solutions for defense customers. The company’s virtualized network systems, tactical edge network and airborne networking gateway products improve the sharing of information, video, text and voice among warfighters throughout airborne, maritime and ground environments. Founded in 2010, Fuse is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business with headquarters in San Diego and a corporate office in Washington, D.C. www.fuseintegration.com

About Military Friendly®

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 2,100 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly designation. Military Friendly ratings are owned by VIQTORY, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. VIQTORY is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/.

About VIQTORY:

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its owned assets such as Military Spouse Magazine®, Vetrepreneur®, G.I. Jobs® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept. of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at www.Viqtory.com.

