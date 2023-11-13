Caisse Française de Financement Local: Report on asset quality as of September 30, 2023

Paris, November 13, 2023

REPORT ON ASSET QUALITY AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

In accordance with the regulatory requirements in force, Caisse Française de Financement Local announces that the French version of the report on asset quality as of September 30, 2023 was filed with the Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution (ACPR) on November 13, 2023 and that it can be obtained from its website: https://caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr/investisseurs/publications/ (heading: Rapport sur la qualité des actifs). The English version of the report on asset quality as of September 30, 2023 can be obtained from its website: https://caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr/en/investor/publications/ (heading: Report on asset quality).

Attachment