Global Membrane Filtration Market Size to Worth USD 31.4 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 6.7%

New York, United States , Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Membrane Filtration Market Size is to Grow from USD 16.3 Billion in 2022 to USD 31.4 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the projected period. The global membrane filtration market has grown significantly in recent years, owing to rising concerns about water scarcity, stringent water quality regulations, rising demand for clean and safe drinking water, and the growing need for advanced filtration technologies in various industrial processes.

Membrane filtration is a common technique for separating particles and solutes from a fluid stream using a semi-permeable membrane. It is a versatile and efficient filtration process that is used in a variety of industries including water and wastewater treatment, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, biotechnology, and healthcare. Since the introduction of semi-permeable membrane processing into the dairy industry, a wide variety of dairy products have been clarified, concentrated, and fractionated by separating dairy fluids using these membranes. The global membrane filtration market is expanding rapidly as a result of rising water scarcity, stringent water quality regulations, and the need for advanced filtration technologies in a variety of industries. In a highly competitive market landscape, the market's key players are actively investing in research and development activities to develop innovative solutions and cater to evolving customer demands. However, the high set-up cost may limit the growth of the membrane filtration market in developing countries such as India and China, where this technology is still in its early stages.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Membrane Filtration Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Ultrafiltration (UF), Reverse osmosis (RO), Microfiltration (MF), and Nanofiltration), By Application (Dairy Products, Drinks & Concentrates, Wine & Beer), By Module Design (Spiral Wound, Tubular Systems, Plate & Frame and Hollow Fiber), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

The reverse osmosis (RO) segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global membrane filtration market during the forecast period.

The global membrane filtration market is divided into four types: ultrafiltration (UF), reverse osmosis (RO), microfiltration (MF), and nanofiltration. The reverse osmosis (RO) segment is expected to account for the majority of the global membrane filtration market during the forecast period. The growing need for desalination, brackish water treatment, and industrial process water purification drives the demand for reverse osmosis membranes.

Dairy products are expected to grow at the highest pace in the global membrane filtration market during the forecast period.

The global membrane filtration market is segmented by application into dairy products, drinks & concentrates, and wine & beer. Dairy products is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the global membrane filtration market throughout the forecast period. The dairy industry extensively uses membrane filtration techniques for various processes such as clarification, concentration, fractionation, and pathogen removal, which is driving segmental growth.

The spiral wound segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global membrane filtration market over the forecast period.

The global membrane filtration market is classified into spiral wound, tubular systems, plate & frame, and hollow fiber based on module design. The spiral wound segment is projected to expand at the fastest rate in the global membrane filtration market during the forecast period. The spiral wound configuration is widely used in reverse osmosis (RO) and nanofiltration (NF) applications, which are in high demand for water treatment, desalination, and industrial processes, which is driving segmental growth

Europe is estimated to hold the largest share of the global membrane filtration market over the predicted timeframe.

During the forecast period, Europe is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global membrane filtration market. The European market is also being driven by rising demand for processed food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology products, all of which require membrane filtration to ensure product quality and safety.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global membrane filtration market during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the global membrane filtration market. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are investing heavily in water infrastructure and industrial development, fueling demand for membrane filtration systems.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Membrane Filtration Market include Alfa Laval, GEA Group, Dupont (USA), Suez, Pall Corporation, 3M, Koch Separation Solutions, Veolia, Prominent, Pentair, SPX Flow, Porvair Filtration Group, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Donaldson Company, INC, Mann+Hummel, and Others.

Recent Developments

In May 2022, Merck, a global scientific and technological leader, has expanded its membrane and filtration manufacturing capacity in Ireland. In Carrigtwohill, the company invested approximately €440 million to increase membrane manufacturing capacity.

