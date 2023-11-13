Squatty Potty Re-Launches In Walmart Stores Nationwide

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Squatty Potty, the toilet stool that positions people how nature intended, reducing their strain while eliminating, announced that select Squatty Potty toilet stools have launched in Walmart stores nationwide. Squatty Potty is a 100% owned brand of Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER).



“Our partnership with Walmart represents a significant step forward in our previously announced omnichannel expansion of the Squatty Potty brand. Walmart's footprint offers unparalleled opportunities to educate consumers on the many benefits of using Squatty Potty,” said Phil Lepper, Chief Revenue Officer of Aterian. “We know people love their Squatty Potty and we added products to Walmart with the everyday consumer in mind, including a folding Squatty Potty for easy bathroom storage and a portable travel Squatty Potty for taking with you on the go.”

To find a Walmart store near you visit walmart.com .

About Squatty Potty

Squatty Potty is the number one way to go number two! Squatty Potty is uniquely designed to help users assume the squatting position while using the toilet in order to deliver fast and complete elimination with comfort and ease. By putting your body into a natural squat position on the toilet, both strain and time on the toilet are reduced. Over 8 million Squatty Potty products have sold worldwide with multiple styles to choose from. Squatty Potty has also been awarded the 2023 Corporate Impact Award by the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation.

To discover more about Squatty Potty visit squattypotty.com

About Aterian, Inc.

Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) is a technology-enabled consumer product company that builds and acquires leading e-commerce brands with top selling consumer products, in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness and air quality devices. By leveraging its cloud-based platform, Artificial Intelligence Marketplace Ecommerce Engine (AIMEE™), the Company sells across the world's largest online marketplaces with a focus on Amazon and Walmart and on its own direct to consumer websites.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements including, in particular, the statements regarding our omnichannel expansion. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those related to customer demand for our products in light of the current macroeconomic environment in the U.S. and globally; global shipping disruptions; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to meet financial covenants with our lenders; our ability to create operating leverage and efficiency when integrating companies that we acquire or have acquired, including through the use of our team’s expertise, the economies of scale of our supply chain and automation driven by our platform; our ability to grow internationally and through the launch of products under our brands and the acquisition of additional brands; the impact of COVID-19, the war in the Ukraine, the rising tensions between China and Taiwan and other macroeconomic factors, including their impact on consumer demand, our cash flows, financial condition, forecasting and revenue growth rate; our supply chain including sourcing, manufacturing, warehousing and fulfillment; our ability to manage expenses, working capital and capital expenditures efficiently; our business model and our technology platform; the impact of intangible assets such as goodwill, and other impairments; disruptions to the Company's information technology systems, including but not limited to potential or actual security breaches of systems protecting consumer and employee information or other types of cybercrimes or cybersecurity attacks; our ability to disrupt the consumer products industry; our ability to maintain and grow market share in existing and new product categories; our ability to generate profitability and stockholder value; international tariffs and trade measures; inventory management, product liability claims, recalls or other safety and regulatory concerns; reliance on third party online marketplaces; seasonal and quarterly variations in our revenue and expenses; acquisitions of other companies and technologies and our ability to successfully integrate such companies and technologies with our business; our ability to continue to access debt and equity capital (including on terms advantageous to the Company) and the extent of our leverage; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), all of which you may obtain for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.



