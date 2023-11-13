Veterinary Radiography Systems Market is estimated to be US$ 1156.45 million by 2032; Growing Prevalence of Zoonotic and Chronic Disease in Animal Population around the world to Fuel Market Growth – By PMI

Covina, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Why is Veterinary Radiography important for animal healthcare?



Veterinary radiography systems market encompasses the development, manufacturing, and distribution of medical imaging equipment and technologies designed for use in veterinary medicine. These systems include X-ray machines, digital radiography systems, and computed tomography (CT) scanners, amon g others.

Pros of Veterinary Radiography Systems : Veterinary radiography systems play a crucial role in diagnosing a wide range of medical conditions, such as fractures, tumors, respiratory problems, and foreign object ingestion in animals.

Cons of Veterinary Radiography Systems: Radiography involves the use of ionizing radiation, which poses potential health risks to animals, veterinary staff, and owners if not properly controlled.

Key Highlights –

In February 2021, Fujifilm launched VXR Veterinary X-Ray room, a digital radiography system dedicated to veterinary imaging. An all-in-one digital X-ray system that promotes pet health and owner peace of mind while streamlining the workflow of veterinarians. In veterinary medicine, advanced imaging modalities—such as digital radiography and X-ray rooms are rapidly gaining traction as tools for detecting and preventing diseases and injuries.

What are the key challenges and limitations in the veterinary radiography systems market, such as high costs, regulatory compliance, or the need for specialized training?

The veterinary radiography systems market faces several challenges and limitations that can impact its growth and adoption. Some of these key challenges and limitations include:

High Costs: Veterinary radiography equipment can be expensive, making it a significant investment for veterinary practices, especially smaller or rural clinics. The initial cost of acquiring radiography systems, as well as ongoing maintenance and servicing, can be a barrier to adoption. Regulatory Compliance: Compliance with regulatory standards and radiation safety guidelines is crucial in the veterinary radiography market. Veterinary facilities need to adhere to local, regional, and national regulations, which may require additional resources and staff training to ensure compliance. Specialized Training: Operating radiography equipment requires specialized training to produce high-quality images while minimizing radiation exposure to animals and staff. Ensuring that veterinary personnel are properly trained and certified to use radiography equipment can be a challenge, and ongoing education is essential to keep up with technological advancements. Radiation Safety: Ensuring the safety of both animals and personnel is paramount in veterinary radiography. Managing radiation exposure and safety protocols is critical but can be complex and time-consuming.

Report Scope:

Attributes Details Veterinary Radiography Systems Market Value (2022) US$ 608.79Mn Veterinary Radiography Systems Market Projected Value (2032) US$ 1156.45Mn Veterinary Radiography Systems Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 6.7%

Segments Covered in the Report:

Veterinary Radiography Systems Market, By Technology:

Computed radiography

Digital radiography

Film screen radiography

Veterinary Radiography Systems Market, By Application:

Cardiology

Oncology

Orthopedic

Rheumatology

Nephrology

Veterinary Radiography Systems Market, By End-Users:

Hospitals

Diagnostic center

Research center

Specialty clinics

Veterinary Radiography Systems Market, By Product:

Digital X-ray

Analog X-ray

Who are the key players in the Veterinary Radiography Systems Market and what is their market share and competitive landscape?

Idexx Laboratories Inc.

FUJIFILM Medical Co. Ltd.

Carestream Health, Inc.

Cuattro Veterinary LLC.

Sound Technologies, Inc.

canon Inc.

Durr-Fillauer Medical, Inc.

Sedecal and Vetel Diagnostic Inc.

Universal medical System Inc.

Lake Superior X-Ray Inc.

Conclusion:

The veterinary radiography systems market presents both opportunities and challenges. While high costs, regulatory compliance, specialized training, and other barriers exist, the growing demand for advanced diagnostics and technology, coupled with a commitment to animal health and safety, drives continued innovation and adoption. To navigate these challenges successfully, stakeholders must prioritize education, regulatory adherence, and the development of more cost-effective and user-friendly solutions to ensure the continued growth and improvement of veterinary radiography systems.

