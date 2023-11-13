Company Announcement
13 November 2023
Announcement No. 32
Conclusion of share buyback programme in NKT A/S
On 8 November 2023, NKT A/S initiated a share buyback programme to meet obligations relating to the Company’s share-based incentive programmes for employees, as informed in Company Announcement no. 31 of 8 November 2023.
This share buyback programme has now been concluded.
The share buyback programme was done in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
In the period from 8 November 2023 to 10 November 2023, NKT A/S has bought back 50,000 shares for a total amount of DKK 18.4m (EUR 2.5m).
|Trading day
|Number of shares bought back
|Average transaction price
|Amount in DKK
|8 November 2023
|16,600
|358.44
|5,950,104
|9 November 2023
|16,700
|372.15
|6,214,905
|10 November 2023
|16,700
|375.84
|6,276,528
|Total
|50,000
|368.83
|18,441,537
