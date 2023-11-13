Company Announcement

13 November 2023

Announcement No. 32

Conclusion of share buyback programme in NKT A/S

On 8 November 2023, NKT A/S initiated a share buyback programme to meet obligations relating to the Company’s share-based incentive programmes for employees, as informed in Company Announcement no. 31 of 8 November 2023.

This share buyback programme has now been concluded.

The share buyback programme was done in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

In the period from 8 November 2023 to 10 November 2023, NKT A/S has bought back 50,000 shares for a total amount of DKK 18.4m (EUR 2.5m).

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount in DKK 8 November 2023 16,600 358.44 5,950,104 9 November 2023 16,700 372.15 6,214,905 10 November 2023 16,700 375.84 6,276,528 Total 50,000 368.83 18,441,537

Contact

Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel: +45 2494 1654

Media Relations: Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, tel: +45 2982 0022

