Conclusion of share buyback programme in NKT A/S

| Source: Nkt A/S Nkt A/S

Broendby, DENMARK

Company Announcement

13 November 2023
Announcement No. 32

Conclusion of share buyback programme in NKT A/S

On 8 November 2023, NKT A/S initiated a share buyback programme to meet obligations relating to the Company’s share-based incentive programmes for employees, as informed in Company Announcement no. 31 of 8 November 2023.

This share buyback programme has now been concluded.

The share buyback programme was done in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

In the period from 8 November 2023 to 10 November 2023, NKT A/S has bought back 50,000 shares for a total amount of DKK 18.4m (EUR 2.5m).

Trading dayNumber of shares bought backAverage transaction priceAmount in DKK
8 November 202316,600358.445,950,104
9 November 202316,700372.156,214,905
10 November 202316,700375.846,276,528
Total 50,000 368.83 18,441,537

Contact
Investor Relations:         Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel: +45 2494 1654
Media Relations:             Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, tel: +45 2982 0022

Attachment


Attachments

NKT - Conclusion of share buyback programme