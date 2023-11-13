LATAM Party Supplies Market to Reach $2.9 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 8.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research 

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “LATAM Party Supplies Market by Product Type (Balloons, Banners, Pinatas, Games, Home Décor, Tableware/Disposables, Take Away Gifts, Candles, Gift Wrap, Others), by Application (Commercial Use and Domestic Use), by Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Specialized Stores, E-commerce, and Others), by Country (Mexico, Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, and Rest of LATAM): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032.” According to the report, the LATAM party supplies industry was estimated at $1.2 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $2.9 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime determinants of growth

From the past couple of years, there has been growth in the wedding planning & event management industry, owing to the increase in interest of end-users, especially millennials for house parties, concerts, theme parties, birthday celebrations, extravagant wedding celebration, and others. Attractive party supplies, such as balloons, lights, candles, banners, masks, and others, are used for decoration purposes to make the space aesthetically pleasing. Therefore, they have become the highlight of events and parties. Moreover, commercial end-users look for innovative color combinations in party balloons, banners, lights, and games to lure customers in malls and various events to encourage them to participate in activities. Therefore, this fuels the growth of the party supplies market in terms of value sales. Nevertheless, Rise in consumer awareness about the environment and sustainable products has increased in recent times. Customers have become aware of the environmental pollution caused due to plastic and other harmful materials. They prefer to have eco-friendly parties & events and look for eco-friendly party supplies. Therefore, manufacturers in the party supplies market focus on launching eco-friendly party supplies such as disposable cups & plates, bio-degradable & eco-friendly latex balloons as well as reusable foil balloons and others. This is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the party supplies market in terms of value sales during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & details:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1.2 billion Market Size in 2032 $2.9 billion CAGR 8.8% No. of Pages in Report 186 Segment covered Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and County Drivers Increase in event management and wedding planning business. Rise in urban population Product innovations Opportunities Rise in consumer demand for eco-friendly products Rapid growth of online retail platforms Restraints Impact of non-biodegradable party supplies on environment

The home decor segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By product type, the home decor segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fifth of the LATAM party supplies market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Home decor is one of the key decorative elements in parties and events. It is used for decoration purposes to make the space aesthetically pleasing. In addition, it has become the highlight of events and parties. Moreover, commercial end-users look for innovative lights and decorative items to make their parties & events more attractive & pleasing. This, in turn, fuels the growth of the party supplies market in terms of value sales.

The domestic use segment to retain its dominance by 2032.

By application, the domestic use segment held the major share in 2022, generating more than two-thirds of the LATAM party supplies market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Rise in trends of party celebration, such as pre-wedding, divorce party, baby shower, housewarming, post birthday celebration, pre birthday celebration, single dance party & mixer, and others, has driven the growth of the party supplies market in terms of value sales. Moreover, birthday parties transformed during the COVID-19 pandemic as customers are using video conferencing apps to celebrate their birthdays. They transform their living rooms into themed parties by using party balloons, banners, fairy lights, and others to cheer their children. This, in turn, drives the growth of the market.

The supermarket/hypermarket segment to retain its dominance by 2032.

By distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment held the major share in 2022, generating more than one-third of the LATAM party supplies market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The supermarket/ hypermarket is gaining high popularity, owing to the availability of a broad range of consumer goods under a single roof, ample parking space, and convenient operation timings. Moreover, increase in urbanization, rise in working class population, and competitive pricing boost the popularity of supermarket/hypermarkets in developed and developing regions. Furthermore, these stores offer a variety of brands in several product categories, including party supplies.

Brazil to maintain its dominance by 2032-

Based on country, Brazil held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifth of the LATAM party supplies market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Brazil is the country's vibrant and dynamic carnival culture. Brazil is globally renowned for its elaborate and exuberant carnival celebrations, attracting millions of participants and spectators every year. The festive spirit of carnival, characterized by colorful decorations, costumes, and lively music, has a lasting impact on the demand for party supplies throughout the year.

Leading Market Players

Balões São Roque

Festas e Fantasias

Sempertex De Colombia SAS

Grupo Junco

Regina Indústria e Comércio SA

Big Surprise

Globos Payaso

Tilly of Guatemala S.A.

Festcolor

Argos Limited

Cotillón Otero.

The report analyzes these key players in the LATAM party supplies market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

