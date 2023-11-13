Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Holliston, MA, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. (OTCQB: HRGN) (“Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the technology to regenerate organs inside the body to treat severe diseases, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.



Operating Highlights

We activated the second clinical trial site with the University of Michigan in August 2023 to expand the screening of patients. We have contracted with IQVIA, a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and clinical research services to the life sciences industry, as the contract research organization (CRO) to manage our first clinical trial. We are actively recruiting clinical trial patients at both the Mayo Clinic and University of Michigan.

We received approval of an Orphan Disease Application for our lead product, the Cellspan Esophageal Implant by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The EMA is the centralized regulatory agency for the review and approval of new medicines in the European Union.

In the third quarter of 2023, the Company’s subsidiary in Hong Kong, Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology Limited, or HRGN LTD, launched its longevity product business in Asia, generating $40,000 in sales. The Longevity Product business will include a broad range of products focused on longevity dietary supplements, which complements our regenerative medicine business. These products are marketed to the general public and initially targeted at consumers in the Greater China region through eCommerce (online sales).

“The Longevity Product business is a great way to generate additional revenue and operating cash flow from China without distracting our R&D and clinical trial efforts in the US.” Commented Mr. He.

Summary of Financial Results

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company reported a net loss of $1.6 million, ($0.12) per share, compared to a net loss of $1.1 million, ($0.10) per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The $0.5 million year-over-year net loss increase was due primarily to share-based compensation expense of $0.3 million from the vesting of time-based awards in the third quarter of 2023 and increased headcount related costs of approximately $0.2 million.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company reported a net loss of $7.2 million, ($0.54) per share, compared to a net loss of $4.7 million, ($0.42) per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The $2.5 million year-over-year net loss increase was due to clinical trial activities resulting in our activation of two sites, increased headcount costs and an increase in share-based compensation expense from the vesting of performance-based awards in 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash and Cash Equivalents

At September 30, 2023, the Company had operating cash and short-term investments on-hand as of $1.5 million.

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, the Company used net cash in operations of $5.7 million and received $6.0 million from financing activities representing proceeds from private placement transactions that resulted in the issuance of 1,000,967 shares of our common stock to investors.

About Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc.

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing regenerative-medicine treatments for disorders of the gastro-intestinal system and other organs resulting from cancer, trauma or birth defects. Our technology is based on our proprietary cell-therapy platform that uses a patient’s own stem cells to regenerate and restore function to damaged organs. We believe that our technology represents a next-generation solution for restoring organ function because it allows the patient to regenerate their own organ, thus eliminating the need for human donor or animal transplants, the sacrifice of another of the patient’s own organs or permanent artificial implants.

We conducted the world’s first successful regeneration of the esophagus in a patient with esophageal cancer in August 2017. This surgery was performed by Dr. Dennis Wigle, Chair of Thoracic Surgery at the Mayo Clinic. The results were published in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology Clinical and Research Reports in August 2021. The procedure demonstrated that our technology was able to successfully regenerate esophageal tissue, including the mucosal lining, to restore the integrity, continuity and functionality of the esophageal tube.

HRGN has 13 issued U.S. patents, 2 issued in China, 1 issued in Japan, 2 issued in Europe and 2 orphan-drug designations which can provide seven years of market exclusivity once we won the market approval.

HARVARD APPARATUS REGENERATIVE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except par value and share data)

September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 269 $ 1,241 Short-term investments 1,232 — Accounts receivable 3 — Inventory 56 — Prepaid research and development 210 274 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 120 79 Total current assets 1,890 1,594 Property, plant and equipment, net 31 49 Right-of-use assets, net 103 147 Deferred financing costs 544 610 Long-term prepaid contracts 1,214 — Total assets $ 3,782 $ 2,400 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 424 $ 682 Accrued and other current liabilities 539 582 Operating lease liability, current 92 99 Total current liabilities 1,055 1,363 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 11 48 Total liabilities 1,066 1,411 Commitments and contingencies Series E convertible preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 5,000 shares authorized; 0 and 4,180 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively — 4,180 Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 60,000,000 shares authorized; 13,882,060 and 12,174,467 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 139 122 Additional paid-in capital 92,707 79,698 Accumulated deficit (90,130 ) (83,011 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 2,716 (3,191 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 3,782 $ 2,400





HARVARD APPARATUS REGENERATIVE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Product revenue $ 40 $ — $ 40 $ — Operating expenses: Cost of sales 13 — 13 — Research and development 339 369 2,414 998 Sales and marketing 143 — 198 — General and administrative 1,169 711 4,577 3,662 Total operating expenses 1,664 1,080 7,202 4,660 Operating loss (1,624 ) (1,080 ) (7,162 ) (4,660 ) Other income, net: Sublease (expense) income (5 ) 26 (5 ) 87 Other income (expense), net 14 (2 ) 48 (5 ) Total other income, net 9 24 43 82 Net loss (1,615 ) (1,056 ) (7,119 ) (4,578 ) Preferred stock dividends — (77 ) (77 ) (95 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (1,615 ) $ (1,133 ) $ (7,196 ) $ (4,673 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.12 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (0.42 ) Weighted average common shares, basic and diluted 13,882,060 11,615,642 13,297,391 11,205,477





HARVARD APPARATUS REGENERATIVE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)