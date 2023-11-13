Regeneron Commits $34 Million Over Five Years to Continue to Sponsor the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF)

Regeneron has sponsored ISEF - the world’s largest high school science and engineering competition, and a program of Society for Science (Society) - since 2019



TARRYTOWN, N.Y. and WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) and Society for Science (Society) today announced that Regeneron is increasing and extending its commitment as the title sponsor of the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), the world’s largest high school science and engineering competition, with a total investment of approximately $34 million over a five-year period.

Established in 1950, Regeneron ISEF gives the world's best and brightest young scientists a global stage to share their outstanding science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) research and compete for nearly $8 million in awards, prizes and scholarships. Each year, over 175,000 students compete in the Society's 400 affiliated high school science fairs around the world. Top winners earn the right to compete at Regeneron ISEF where nearly 1,600 finalists, half of whom are young female scientists, are judged in 22 different categories.

The renewed sponsorship builds on Regeneron and the Society's long-standing partnership to advance STEM education, including through Regeneron's $100 million, ten-year commitment to the Regeneron Science Talent Search (STS), the nation’s oldest and most prestigious high school science and mathematics competition.

These high school science competitions play a pivotal role in directing high school students towards STEM careers. According to a study from the International Journal of Science Education, the more STEM competitions students engage in, the higher their likelihood of expressing interest in STEM-related careers by the end of high school — even when factoring in their prior career interests.

“My life-long commitment to using science to fight back against disease started in high school, and was profoundly shaped by my participation in the very competitions we now sponsor," said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., co-Founder, co-Chair, President, and Chief Scientific Officer at Regeneron, and a principal inventor of several of the world’s leading medicines. “I see it as our duty to engage and inspire the next generation of young scientists. Our renewed commitment and increased investment in Regeneron ISEF are a testament to our belief in these young visionaries who will push the boundaries of science to help change and improve the world.”

The renewed sponsorship includes a $10 million increase from its previous commitment level, allowing Regeneron and the Society to raise the top ISEF award, the George D. Yancopoulos Innovator Award, to $100,000 (up from $75,000), the two second place awards, the Regeneron Young Scientist Awards, to $75,000 each (up from $50,000 each) and increase all category awards by 20 percent. This increase will take effect during Regeneron ISEF 2025. Since Regeneron assumed title sponsorship in 2019, Regeneron ISEF has welcomed over 5,000 high school students representing 64 countries and distributed a total of nearly $22 million in awards, prizes and scholarships to the top young scientists in the world. Regeneron ISEF competitors join the Society’s international network of 60,000 ISEF alumni, which provides networking opportunities and other support to help alumni grow, collaborate and improve our world.

"For over 70 years, ISEF has inspired young STEM enthusiasts from around the globe. This renewed commitment and award increase not only amplifies the grandeur of this global stage but also echoes our shared vision of creating a brighter, science-driven future," said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO of Society for Science and Executive Publisher of Science News. "Witnessing Regeneron's passionate support over the years has been heartening, and their increased investment will undeniably help us nurture dreams, catalyze innovation and embolden the next generation of STEM talent in the years ahead."

Regeneron is proud to support programs and initiatives focused on fostering the next generation of scientific innovators who can solve society’s greatest challenges. The company directs more than 93 percent of its community investments to supporting STEM education locally, nationally and internationally. The increased and extended commitment to Regeneron ISEF follows two other recent STEM-related announcements by Regeneron, including its founding membership of the Together for CHANGETM initiative, a national health and education equity initiative established by Meharry Medical College, as well as a five-year, $5 million strategic investment to bolster Nashville, Tennessee’s STEM ecosystem. In Nashville, Regeneron will support existing STEM programs and adapt new initiatives that have proven successful in its New York high school community, as evidenced by student success in competitions like Regeneron ISEF and Regeneron STS.

