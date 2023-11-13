Viral Believer Announces Over 750,000 Visitors Per Month, Making it One of the Fastest Growing Christian Websites in The World

Mesquite, Nevada, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Viral Believer, a Christian website offering a wide variety of informative articles by recognized Christian author, journalist, and church planter Pastor Duke Taber, is proud to announce that it has now reached the impressive milestone of receiving over 750,000 visits per month, totaling 9 million a year, making it one of the fastest growing Christian websites in the world.

Initially created as a personal blog by small-town Pastor Duke Taber to answer some common questions about the Bible and to explore a variety of topics within the Christian faith, Viral Believer gained traction immediately with its combination of beautifully written yet informative articles and popular bible verses and quotes, quickly receiving ½ a million visits in its first year.

Now offering visitors access to over 7,000 answered questions about the Bible, as well as extensive Christian belief and living articles, Viral Believer has been Translated into 58 languages worldwide and continues to provide its growing following with ‘Contagious Faith Delivered Daily.’

Founder of Viral Believer, Pastor Duke Taber, said, “Do you need answers about God, Jesus, The Holy Spirit, or Church Technology? Is there a topic that you need a better understanding about? Search our database of relevant Christian articles to find your answers.”

All the articles on Viral Believer have been written or reviewed by Pastor Duke Taber, who is an alumnus of Life Pacific University and Multnomah Biblical Seminary, along with being in pastoral ministry since 1988. Some of the categories featured on Viral Believer include:

Christian Beliefs: In these articles, Viral Believer explores some of the key beliefs of Christianity, including the nature of God, the divinity of Jesus Christ, the Holy Spirit, the Bible, and salvation. Pastor Duke Taber also examines some of the key differences between Christian denominations and their beliefs about issues such as baptism, communion, and the role of the church. Whether visitors are lifelong Christians or simply interested in learning more about this important religion, the articles provide valuable insights and information.

The Bible: The Bible is one of the most significant religious texts in human history. Composed of the Old and New Testaments, it is a collection of writings that span thousands of years and provide insights into the beliefs and practices of the Jewish and Christian faiths. In this series of articles, Viral Believer investigates various aspects of the Bible, including its history, authorship, and interpretation, as well as how the Bible has been used throughout history, from its role in shaping Western civilization to its influence on contemporary religious practices. The Christian website also takes a closer look at some of the most significant stories and themes in the Bible, such as the creation story, the Ten Commandments, and the life and teachings of Jesus Christ.

The Church: The articles in this section analyze various aspects of the church from a Christian perspective. Viral Believer offers insights and guidance on the history and theology of the church, the challenges and opportunities facing the church today, and the practical aspects of church life, such as worship, service, and community building. Additional topics covered include the role of the church in social justice and activism, the challenges of navigating theological differences and conflicts within the church, and the ways in which Christians can cultivate a deeper sense of connection and meaning through their participation in the life of the church.

About Viral Believer

Established in 2011 originally as a personal blog for Pastor Duke Taber, the owner and managing director of 3 successful Christian websites that support missionaries around the world, Viral Believer is an all-inclusive Christian resource that provides visitors with access to a database of in-depth articles, bible quotes, information about the Christian belief, the church, and Christian living. With over 9 million visitors per year and with the information available in 58 languages globally, Viral Believer is rapidly becoming one of the fastest-growing and most-visited Christian websites in the world.

More Information

To learn more about Viral Believer and its impressive achievement of over 750,000 per month, please visit the website at https://viralbeliever.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/viral-believer-announces-over-750000-visitors-per-month-making-it-one-of-the-fastest-growing-christian-websites-in-the-world/