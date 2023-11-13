Ammonium Sulfate Market Expected to Reach US$ 5.31 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A study published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the global ammonium sulfate market is pegged at US$ 3.69 billion for 2024. Revenue from the sales of ammonium sulfate is projected to increase at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2034. Increasing demand for ammonium sulfate in the formulation of nitrogenous fertilizers, used in the agriculture sector, is predicted to contribute to revenue streams.



Rising adoption of modern farming practices is prompting ammonium sulfate manufacturers to increase their production capacities. In addition, shrinking cultivable land is predicted to positively influence demand for fertilizers.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) provided data about the contribution of agricultural land to total land area globally. In 2018, the percentage of agricultural land reached 36.9% in 2018, which was 37% in 2017.



Adoption of ammonium sulfate as one of the popular food & feed additives is forecasted to contribute to market growth in the coming years. Moreover, its use in the removal of high levels of potassium is predicted to contribute to increased sales.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 5.31 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 3.7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 124 Tables No. of Figures 172 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Worldwide sales of ammonium sulfate reached US$ 3.56 billion in 2023.

The global ammonium sulfate market is estimated at US$ 3.69 billion in 2024.

Global demand for ammonium sulfate is forecasted to reach a market valuation of US$ 5.31 billion by the end of 2034.

The market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2034.

Asia Pacific held 35% of global revenue share in 2023.



“Reduced cultivable land and growing crop demand with fast-paced urbanization is predicted to augment sales of ammonium sulfate in fertilizers,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

BASF SE

Nouryon, Evonik Industries

OCI Nitrogen

Akamai

SABIC

Novus International

Lanxess Corporation

Honeywell International

Sumitomo Chemical

Royal DSM

Domo Chemicals

Stereos S.A.

Helm AG



Demand for Ammonium Sulfate Increasing in Agriculture to Boost Crop Production

Asia Pacific accounted for 35% share of global market revenue in 2023. Growing demand for agricultural produce owing to the rising population in regional countries, including India, China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, is contributing to the increased need for agrichemicals and fertilizers, thus driving market growth. In addition, the presence of several ammonium sulfate manufacturers in Asia Pacific is also fostering market growth opportunities.

Winning Strategies

Prominent market players are resorting to acquisitions, mergers, etc., to expand their reach across geographies.

For instance:

Domo Chemicals, in January 2020, acquired Performance Polyamides Business of Solvay to expand its product portfolio and industry expertise.



Country-wise Insights:

What's Holding US Suppliers of Ammonium Sulphate Secure in Their Position?

"Increasing Use of Ammonium Sulphate in Nitrogen Fertilisers for Cereal Manufacturing"

Because more and more people need nitrogen fertilisers to grow crops like wheat and maize, sales of ammonium sulphate are expected to rise sharply in the US. It is a well-liked nitrogen fertiliser used in the nation to produce crops.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the ammonium sulfate market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on form (solid, liquid), application (fertilizers, food & feed additives, pharmaceuticals, water treatment, textile dyeing), and sales channel (direct sales, indirect sales), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

