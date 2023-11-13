New Sage Intacct features give deeper insights and automation to help drive better business decisions

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today releases new product updates in Sage Intacct for increased automation, deeper insights, and even stronger compliance. These significant advancements will provide increased productivity, insightful data and streamlined business processes for customers.

“As businesses expand and diversify their portfolios, it becomes increasingly important to have a reliable method to attain the metrics and business intelligence they need directly within the platform, improving efficiency and accuracy — to ultimately make business decisions faster,” said Dan Miller, Executive Vice President, Sage Intacct. “The latest Sage Intacct release addresses a significant need within the market for a flexible and comprehensive solution to multi-level consolidations for partially owned entities. In addition, we’re excited about the deeper insights our new functionalities will offer that help inform data-driven decisions and promote compliance in many industries including professional services, ministry, technology and software spaces, and more.”

Sage Intacct product enhancements include:

Sage Intacct Advanced Ownership Consolidations – Now with general availability, customers with complex ownership structures, such as multi-level and subsidiary investments, can save time and improve decision-making with the easy, automatic roll-up consolidation through Sage Intacct. Partial ownership support addresses a significant need within the market for a more flexible and comprehensive financial consolidation options across many industries, including financial services, healthcare, hospitality, software and SaaS companies and general business. Sage Intacct Advanced Ownership Consolidations is a fully compliant solution delivering audit ready financials, automated currency translations, automated eliminations and non-controlling entries.





Sage Intacct Advanced Ownership Consolidations, Project Intelligence, Ministry Intelligence, and 1099 E-filing by TaxBandits are now available to customers. PwC Controls Insights for Sage Intacct is available to early adopters with general availability planned for early 2024.

