SILK & SPICE EXPANDS ITS OFFER WITH A NEW RED FULL OF INTENSITY

Toronto, ON, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silk & Spice has launched a new wine to complement the award-winning Silk & Spice Red Blend: Silk & Spice Spice Road. This is a Red Blend that stands out for a higher intensity, more body, more complex aromas and flavours, and a more gastronomic profile.

First launched in 2016, Silk & Spice pays homage to the sense of adventure, knowledge, and courage of the Portuguese sailors who, during the Age of Discovery, started the silk and spice trade routes from the Far East to the rest of the world. The wine has been expertly blended to capture the silky and spicy aromas and flavours found in Portuguese indigenous grapes, and the fruit-forward, contemporary taste has struck a chord with consumers and wine critics worldwide.

Thanks to the Red Blend’s success and the desire to deliver new flavours and experiences to current consumers and to reach new ones, the brand created a complementary Portuguese Red Blend: Spice Road. Designed to surprise and delight wine drinkers with a sense of exploration, this new product is also a tribute to the art of Portuguese blending and highlights Portugal’s diversity in terroirs and grape varietals.

“Introduced in 2016, Silk & Spice was a tremendous success”, said Raquel Seabra, Sogrape’s Executive Board Member. “The brand has been growing 30% each year and in 2022 reached 215.000 9L cases globally, more than half in the American continent. Together with a great acceptance among international wine critics, it was time to take a step forward and grow the range with an exciting new option that is true to the brand’s essence, as this new red blend provides consumers with an intense, distinctive, delicious, and easy-drinking everyday wine that fits any occasion.”

In the words of Diogo Sepúlveda, the winemaker responsible for Silk & Spice, “This new release shows the blending expertise of Portuguese winemakers and the enormous potential of indigenous grapes and their immense diversity. We aimed for intensity, rich aromas, and texture for the Spice Road.”

About the new wine:

Silk & Spice Spice Road 2020 Vintage: A bold wine made from a selection of grapes with optimum ripening. It delivers a full-bodied, oaky flavour with notes of spicy black pepper and rich dark chocolate. The compass on the label highlights some of the most important spices traded during the Portuguese explorer’s journeys that can now be found around the world.

Grape Varieties: Alicante Bouschet, Syrah, Touriga Nacional ABV: 13.5%

Pairing suggestions: This is a very gastronomic wine that pairs perfectly with richer and more intense meals, such as beef and mushroom pie, beef stew with cheese biscuits, potato gratin, crunchy parmesan-topped double potato mash, fettuccine with wild mushroom cream sauce, carbonnade beef pot roast, and Tourtière.

This brand-new red blend is available at the LCBO and in Portugal’s section at stores.

