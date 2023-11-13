Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Completion of Merger with Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KYN) announced today the completion of the merger of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE: KMF) with KYN (the “Merger”).

KMF was merged with and into a wholly owned subsidiary of KYN, and KMF stockholders received either (i) newly issued common stock of KYN (“Stock Consideration”) or (ii) cash (“Cash Consideration”), subject to the adjustment and proration procedures as set forth in the merger agreement. The exchange rate for Stock Consideration was based on each fund’s relative net asset value (“NAV”) per share as of November 10, 2023, and the per share Cash Consideration was based on 95% of the NAV per share of KMF’s common stock as of the same date, as listed below:

Surviving Fund NAV per share Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (KYN) $9.93216229 Target Fund Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (KMF) $8.16872930





KMF Merger Consideration Stock Consideration Exchange Rate 0.82245226 Cash Consideration Per Share $ 7.76029284

KYN’s post-Merger total assets and NAV were approximately $2.3 billion and $1.7 billion, respectively. KYN’s post-Merger NAV per share was $9.95, with approximately 169.1 million shares outstanding.





Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KYN) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, whose common stock is traded on the NYSE. KYN’s investment objective is to provide a high after-tax total return with an emphasis on making cash distributions to stockholders. KYN intends to achieve this objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of Energy Infrastructure Companies. See Glossary of Key Terms in KYN’s most recent annual report for a description of these investment categories and the meaning of capitalized terms.

