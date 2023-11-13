U.S. Kids Room Decor Market to Reach $224,490.1 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 6.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “U.S. Kids Room Decor Market by Product (Bedding, Mirror, Lighting, Wall Décor, Floor Coverings, Soft Furnishings, Safety Items, and Others), by Age Group (Below 4 Years, 4-8 Years, and 8-12 Years), by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032.” According to the report, the U.S. kids room decor market size was valued at $12,750.2 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $24,490.1 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

American shoppers are actively looking for room decor products that improve the environment of the kid's rooms and reflect their beliefs regarding sustainability and eco-friendliness as they become more environmentally concerned. This pattern reflects a more general change in society towards ethical purchasing and minimizing negative environmental effects. A broad variety of sustainable and environmentally friendly kids room decor solutions are being offered by manufacturers and merchants in response to this demand, including furniture built from reused components, harmless paints & finishes, and decor manufactured from renewable resources. Sustainability is propelling the market growth as it emerges as a crucial factor in purchasing decisions by fostering new consumer groups and fostering a sense of accountability in the decisions of parents to make their children's environment safe. The popularity of these eco-friendly decor options highlights the growing acceptability of ecofriendly products in the marketplace for kids’ room decor. Nevertheless, the e-commerce industry has expanded significantly, which has increased sales in the U.S. kids room decor market. Online shopping's simplicity and accessibility have made it simpler than ever for families to explore, compare, and buy kids room decor products. Consumers have a wide option for browsing a variety of designs, concepts, and pricing from the convenience of their homes, owing to the extensive selection of possibilities provided by e-commerce platforms.

Report Coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $12,750.2 million Market Size in 2032 $24,490.0 million CAGR 6.8% No. of Pages in Report 136 Segment covered Product, Age Group, and Distribution Channel Drivers Increasing investment by parents for learning oriented wall decor items Increasing popularity of sustainable and eco-friendly room decor products Social media influence for kids room décor Increasing growth of ecommerce channel Opportunities Introduction of virtual augmented reality Restraints Declining birth rate in the U.S. Economic downturns

The bedding segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By product, the bedding segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fifth of the U.S. kids room decor market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Rise in demand for eco-friendly and sustainable bedding materials is a notable trend. Nowadays, parents are more concerned about the environmental effects of their purchases and choose organic and toxic-free bedding options for their kids. In addition, themed and customizable bedding sets are becoming more popular, appealing to kids' unique tastes and interests. This market's expansion has also been aided by the advent of online shopping platforms and the convenience they provide.

The 8-12 years segment to retain its dominance by 2032.

By age group, 8-12 years segment held the major share in 2022, generating more than one-thirds of the U.S. kids room decor market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Decor trends have changed in recent years to emphasize individualized and educational elements. A growing number of parents are looking for design items for their kids' rooms that not only enhance the aesthetic appeal but also encourage learning and creativity. Due to parents' increasing environmental awareness, eco-friendly and ethically sourced decor products have become more fashionable. Companies that provide environmentally friendly and non-toxic decor solutions are booming in this market. The US market for kid’s room decor for kids aged 8 to 12 is positioned for steady growth as consumer demand for attractive and professionally acceptable designs rises.

The specialty stores segment to retain its dominance by 2032.

By distribution channel, the specialty stores segment held the major share in 2022, generating more than two-fifth of the U.S. kids room decor market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Customers are turning to specialty stores for a more specialized shopping experience as they seek out high-quality, handcrafted, and personalized products more frequently. The need for specialty stores with carefully curated offerings is being driven by parents who are increasingly looking for unique and personalized decor solutions for their kids' rooms. Specialty stores frequently give priority to sustainable and environmentally friendly products as they grow in popularity.

Leading Market Players:

Delta Children

Tramontina

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Crate and Barrel

Joss and Main



HomeGoods Inc.

RH

American Baby Company

Babyletto

Room And Board

The report analyzes these key players in the U.S. kids room decor market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

