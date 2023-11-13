Gas Phase Filtration Industry Analysis: CAGR of 4.4% and expanding US$ 3.0 billion by 2032 in Focus-BY PMI

Covina, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is the market values of Gas Phase Filtration Market?

Gas Phase Filtration Market accounted for US$ 2.1 million in 2023 and is estimated to be US$ 3.0 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.4%.

Gas phase filtration, also known as air filtration or gas purification, is a technology used to remove various contaminants, impurities, and particulate matter from gases, particularly from the air. This process is essential for maintaining indoor air quality, ensuring worker safety, protecting the environment, and meeting regulatory requirements.

Innovation in the gas phase filtration market is anticipated to be fueled by the creation of sophisticated filtration materials, Internet of Things (IoT)-based monitoring and control systems, and intelligent filtration solutions. The COVID-19 pandemic and other events have highlighted the significance of pathogen management and air filtration in indoor areas, which has resulted in a rise in the use of gas phase filtration systems.

Gas phase filtration is being used more often by industries, especially those in chemical manufacture, semiconductor fabrication, and automotive production, to reduce pollutants and maintain a clean workplace. The penetration of air purification and gas phase filtration solutions into homes is increasing due to their incorporation into consumer electronics like air purifiers and HVAC systems.

Impact of Covid-19 pandemic on market:

Economic Disruption: The pandemic led to severe economic disruption, with many businesses forced to close temporarily or operate at reduced capacity. This led to reduced consumer spending and disrupted supply chains, resulting in economic recessions in many parts of the world.

The pandemic led to severe economic disruption, with many businesses forced to close temporarily or operate at reduced capacity. This led to reduced consumer spending and disrupted supply chains, resulting in economic recessions in many parts of the world. Shift in Consumer Behavior: With lockdowns, social distancing, and health concerns, consumer behavior shifted significantly. There was a surge in online shopping, while some sectors like travel and hospitality experienced a sharp decline in demand. Companies had to adapt to these changes to stay competitive.

With lockdowns, social distancing, and health concerns, consumer behavior shifted significantly. There was a surge in online shopping, while some sectors like travel and hospitality experienced a sharp decline in demand. Companies had to adapt to these changes to stay competitive. Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals: The pandemic created a surge in demand for healthcare and pharmaceutical products, including personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators, and vaccines. It also highlighted the need for more robust and agile healthcare systems.

The pandemic created a surge in demand for healthcare and pharmaceutical products, including personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators, and vaccines. It also highlighted the need for more robust and agile healthcare systems. Hospitality and Travel: The travel and hospitality industries were among the hardest hit. Lockdowns, travel restrictions, and reduced consumer confidence resulted in significant losses for airlines, hotels, and tourism-related businesses.

Segmentation:

Based on Type- Global Gas Phase Filtration Market is segmented into Packed Bed Filters, Combination Filters

Global Gas Phase Filtration Market is segmented into Packed Bed Filters, Combination Filters Based on Media- Global Gas Phase Filtration Market is segmented into Activated Carbon, Potassium Permanganate

Global Gas Phase Filtration Market is segmented into Activated Carbon, Potassium Permanganate Based on Application- Global Gas Phase Filtration Market is segmented into Pulp & Paper Industry, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry, Metals & Mining Industry, Food and Beverages Industry, Healthcare Industry, Utilities Industry.

Global Gas Phase Filtration Market is segmented into Pulp & Paper Industry, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry, Metals & Mining Industry, Food and Beverages Industry, Healthcare Industry, Utilities Industry. By Region- the Global Gas Phase Filtration Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Gas Phase Filtration Market:

The prominent players operating in the Global Gas Phase Filtration Market include,

Camfil

American Air Filter (AAF) Company

Donaldson Company

Freudenberg

Parker Hannifin

Bry Air (Asia)

Purafil

Circul Aire

Kimberley Clark

Promark Associates

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

