Global Orthopaedic Bone Cement and Casting Material Market to reach US$ 4,911.50 Million by 2033, rising at a 5.30% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The orthopaedic bone cement and casting material market is predicted to be valued at US$ 2,920.00 million in 2023 and US$ 4,911.50 million by 2033. Over the projection period, sales in the orthopaedic bone cement and casting material market are expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.30%.

Bioactive bone cement formulations are gaining traction, promoting bone regeneration and reducing the risk of complications. This technology opens doors to applications beyond traditional orthopaedics, such as in dental and craniofacial surgeries. The global push towards sustainability extends to the orthopaedic industry. Opportunities lie in the development of ecofriendly materials for casts and implants, reducing the environmental footprint and aligning with evolving healthcare preferences.

The integration of telemedicine and digital health solutions provides new avenues for patient care. Remote monitoring, postoperative follow ups, and improved patient management create opportunities for enhancing the patient experience. The orthopaedic bone cement and casting material market is expanding into emerging economies, where increasing healthcare access and awareness create fresh opportunities for market growth and penetration.

Key Takeaways from the Orthopaedic Bone Cement and Casting Material Market:

The orthopaedic bone cement and casting material market is led by India, projecting an 8.00% CAGR until 2033.

China is at the forefront, anticipating 6.90% CAGR growth by 2033.

The United Kingdom is poised for a 3.50% CAGR by 2033.

The bone cement segment is set to dominate with market share of 53.90% in 2023.

FMI predicts the joint arthroplasty segment to hold a market share of 37.20% in 2023.



"Innovations in materials, 3D printing, and minimally invasive techniques are driving substantial growth in the orthopaedic bone cement and casting material market, revolutionizing patient care and outcomes" opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Orthopaedic Bone Cement and Casting Material Market Report Scope:

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size in 2023 US$ 2,920.00 million Projected Market Valuation in 2033 US$ 4,911.50 million Value-based CAGR 2023 to 2033 5.30 % Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Market Analysis Value in US$ million

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa Key Market Segments Covered Product

Application

End User

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled DePuy Synthes

Zimmer Biomet

Smith & Nephew Plc

3M Health Care Ltd

Orthofix International N.V

BSN medical GmbH

Biomet Inc

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic

Exactech Inc

Heraeus Medical

How Key Players are revolutionizing the Orthopaedic Bone Cement and Casting Material Market?

Leading companies are investing in research and development to create advanced materials for bone cement and casting products. These materials are lighter, more durable, and have enhanced biocompatibility, reducing complications and improving patient comfort. Incorporating 3D printing technology has enabled the customization of orthopaedic casts and implants. Key players are utilizing this innovation to create patient specific solutions, increasing the precision of treatment.

Key players are championing minimally invasive procedures. This approach reduces the trauma associated with traditional surgeries, leading to quicker recovery times and reduced hospital stays. Infection prevention is a significant concern in orthopaedic procedures. Key players are introducing orthopaedic bone cement and casting material products with antibacterial properties, thereby decreasing the risk of postoperative infections.

Many key players are also focusing on sustainability, using ecofriendly materials in their products. This not only reduces the environmental impact but also aligns with the growing demand for sustainable healthcare solutions. The integration of digital health technologies is streamlining patient care. These innovations allow for remote monitoring and better management of orthopaedic conditions.

Product Portfolio:

DePuy Synthes, a trusted name in orthopaedic innovation, offers a comprehensive product portfolio. Their range includes innovative implants, instruments, and digital solutions. With a commitment to improving patient lives, DePuy Synthes empowers healthcare professionals with top tier orthopaedic solutions.

Zimmer Biomet, a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, presents an expansive product portfolio. They specialize in orthopaedic implants, surgical tools, and digital health technologies. Zimmer Biomets dedication to advancing orthopaedics is evident in their diverse and innovative offerings.

Smith & Nephew Plc, a renowned medical technology company, offers a diverse product portfolio. Their solutions span orthopaedic implants, wound care, and sports medicine products. With a focus on patient wellbeing, Smith & Nephew Plc provides a comprehensive range of healthcare innovations.



Segmentation Analysis of the Orthopaedic Bone Cement and Casting Material Market:

By Product:

Bone Cement

Casting Materials

Plaster

Fiberglass

Others



By Application:

Joint Arthroplasty

Trauma Cases

Sports Injury

Spine Surgeries

Others



By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Orthopedic Clinics



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa



