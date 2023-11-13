Uponor Corporation, Managers’ transactions, 13 November 2023 at 16:45 EET
Uponor Corporation – Managers’ transactions: Jennifer Hauschildt
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hauschildt, Jennifer
Position: Other senior management
Issuer: Uponor Corporation
LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12_20231113135812_99
Transaction date: 2023-11-13
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009002158
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 8,027 Unit price: 28.50 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 8,027 Volume weighted average price: 28.50 EUR
Further information:
Franciska Janzon
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and IR
Uponor Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)20 129 2821
franciska.janzon@uponor.com
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.uponorgroup.com
Uponor in brief
Uponor is a leading global provider of solutions that efficiently and effectively move water through cities, buildings, and homes. We help customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities, and utilities, be more productive – and continuously find new ways to conserve, manage and provide water responsibly, unlocking its potential to provide comfort, health, and efficiency. Our safe drinking water, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems, and reliable infrastructure solutions are sold in more than 80 countries. Uponor employs about 3,600 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2022, the company’s net sales totalled approximately €1.4 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Uponor is part of the Georg Fischer group, located in Schaffhausen, Switzerland. www.uponorgroup.com