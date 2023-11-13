IZEA Reaches 1 Million User Milestone

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands and agencies, today announced that IZEA.com has reached the 1 million registered user milestone. In recent months, the company has been adding between 1,000 and 2,000 new registered users per day to IZEA.com, resulting in a dramatic increase in traffic and awareness of the IZEA brand. The sharp increase in user signups is largely attributed to the release of FormAI, the company's suite of AI tools for creators and marketers.



“We are proud to have reached this important milestone,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA founder and CEO. “While there are many claims about network size in the influencer marketing industry, very few have first-party opt-in networks anywhere near that of IZEA, and the network growth we have seen over the past few months has been incredible.”

In addition to reaching 1 million registered users, the company has announced another significant milestone: Over 1 million generative images have been created through FormAI since the platform's launch in July.

“Over the past 17 years, our platforms have facilitated over 3.9 million influencer collaborations. Now, with FormAI, we are seeing new users rush to adopt the latest AI technology we’ve custom-built for influencer marketing,” Murphy added. “To see the 1 million-image mark surpassed so quickly shows how creators are embracing and pioneering the industry's future.”

To work with IZEA as either an influencer or a marketer, visit IZEA.com .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

