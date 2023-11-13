Global Fetal Monitoring Market Size To Worth USD 7.75 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 7.5%

New York, United States, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Fetal Monitoring Market Size is to grow from USD 3.76 Billion in 2022 to USD 7.75 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period.s

Fetal monitoring is a vital aspect of prenatal care, ensuring the well-being of the developing baby and the expectant mother. It involves continuous observation of the fetus's heart rate and uterine contractions through external methods like ultrasound and Doppler or internal approaches using electrodes or catheters. This real-time data helps healthcare professionals detect any signs of distress or complications early on, allowing for timely interventions and informed decisions regarding delivery. Fetal monitoring enhances the chances of a safe and healthy childbirth, promoting positive outcomes for both the baby and the mother.

Global Fetal Monitoring Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Ultrasound Devices, Electronic Maternal/Fetal Monitors, Uterine Contraction Monitor, Fetal Electrodes, Fetal Doppler Devices, Telemetry Devices, Accessories & Consumables, and Others), By Portability (Portable Systems and Non-portable Systems), By Method (Invasive and Non-Invasive), By Application (Antepartum and Intrapartum), By End-User (Hospitals, Obstetrics & Gynecology Clinics, and Home Care Settings), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The antepartum segment held the largest market share with more than 58.2% in 2022

Based on the application, the global fetal monitoring market is segmented into antepartum and intrapartum. The antepartum segment holds the largest market share in the fetal monitoring market due to its significance in monitoring pregnancies with potential complications. Antepartum fetal monitoring refers to the continuous observation of the fetus's well-being during the period before childbirth. This segment caters to high-risk pregnancies, such as those with gestational diabetes, hypertension, or other medical conditions that require close monitoring. The antepartum monitoring devices help healthcare professionals detect any signs of fetal distress or abnormalities early on, enabling timely interventions and appropriate management. Given its critical role in ensuring the health of both mother and baby during the pregnancy, the antepartum segment dominates the fetal monitoring market.

The non-portable systems segment held the largest market share with more than 67.4% in 2022

Based on portability, the global fetal monitoring market is segmented into portable systems and non-portable systems. The non-portable systems segment occupies the largest market share in the fetal monitoring market due to its specific advantages and use cases. Non-portable systems are typically installed in hospitals and clinical settings, where continuous and advanced monitoring of fetal health is paramount. These systems offer sophisticated features like multi-parameter monitoring, comprehensive data analysis, and integration with electronic health records, making them ideal for managing high-risk pregnancies and complex medical conditions. Their robustness and accuracy in providing real-time data and the presence of skilled medical professionals to operate them contribute to their dominance in the market, especially in settings where precise and continuous fetal monitoring is crucial for optimal maternal and neonatal outcomes.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 7.8% over the projected period

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is poised to experience the highest growth rate in the fetal monitoring market during the forecast period for several compelling reasons, the region's significant population size and rising birth rates contribute to an increasing number of pregnancies, creating a substantial demand for fetal monitoring devices. The improving healthcare infrastructure and growing healthcare expenditure in countries like India and China are driving the adoption of advanced medical technologies, including fetal monitoring systems. Additionally, rising awareness about the importance of prenatal care and increasing disposable incomes further boost the market's growth. Moreover, the presence of untapped markets and initiatives by governments and healthcare organizations to enhance maternal and neonatal care services propel the expansion of the fetal monitoring market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global fetal monitoring market include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Nemo Healthcare, Mindchild Medical Inc., Edan Instrument Inc., Clinical Innovation, LLC, Neoventa Medical AB, Huntleigh Healthcare Limited and other key vendors.

Recent Developments

In May 2022, GE Healthcare (US) and Pulsenmore (Israel) have entered into a partnership aimed at expediting the adoption of Pulsenmore's home care ultrasound solutions. The agreement also aims to provide support in pursuing US FDA clearance and facilitating commercial expansion

In April 2022, ArchiMed Group (France) has acquired Natus Medical Incorporated (US) with the aim of expanding the reach and range of Natus' market-leading products. The acquisition will also strengthen their focus on research and development (R&D) initiatives and explore opportunities to acquire complementary companies

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global fetal monitoring market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Fetal Monitoring Market, By Product

Ultrasound Devices

Electronic Maternal/Fetal Monitors

Uterine Contraction Monitor

Fetal Electrodes

Fetal Doppler Devices

Telemetry Devices

Accessories & Consumables

Others

Fetal Monitoring Market, By Portability

Portable Systems

Non-portable Systems

Fetal Monitoring Market, By Method

Invasive

Non-Invasive

Fetal Monitoring Market, By Application

Antepartum

Intrapartum

Fetal Monitoring Market, By End-User

Hospitals

Obstetrics & Gynecology Clinics

Home Care Settings

Fetal Monitoring Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



