Global Motor Grader Market Size To Worth USD 8.23 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 5.6%

New York, United States , Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Motor Grader Market Size is to Grow from USD 4.77 Billion in 2022 to USD 8.23 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period.

A motor grader is a heavy construction machine used for grading and leveling surfaces like roads and parking lots. It features a long blade positioned between the front and rear axles, allowing precise control. Motor graders come equipped with adjustable blades, hydraulic controls, and articulated steering for enhanced maneuverability. They are vital in the construction industry for creating smooth and even surfaces, improving drainage, and ensuring proper alignment. Motor graders play a crucial role in maintaining and enhancing transportation infrastructure, contributing to safer and more efficient travel.

The small motor graders segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.4% during the forecast period

Based on the capacity, the global motor grader market is segmented into small motor graders, medium motor graders, and high motor graders. The small motor graders segment is anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for compact and versatile grading equipment for smaller construction projects and urban areas drives the market growth. These graders are more maneuverable and can access confined spaces with ease. The advancements in technology have led to the development of compact motor graders with improved capabilities and features, such as GPS integration and automated controls, further boosting their appeal. Additionally, the growing focus on cost-efficiency and reduced fuel consumption favors the adoption of smaller motor graders, leading to their expected growth in the forecast period.

The oil & gas segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 5.2% during the forecast period

Based on the industry vertical, the global motor grader market is segmented into infrastructure, construction, mining, oil & gas, and others. The oil & gas segment is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the motor grader market. The oil & gas industry requires motor graders for the construction and maintenance of access roads, well pads, and pipeline routes in remote and challenging terrains. The exploration and production activities in oilfields and natural gas reserves drive the demand for motor graders. Additionally, the rising investments in offshore and onshore oil & gas projects worldwide contribute to the growth of this segment. Moreover, the need for efficient and precise grading operations to ensure safety and productivity in the oil & gas industry further fuels the demand for motor graders.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR of around 5.8% over the projected period

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness substantial growth in the motor grader market over the forecast period, due to rapid urbanization and infrastructure development initiatives in emerging economies like China and India are driving the demand for motor graders. The need for efficient road networks, airports, and smart cities propel the market growth in the region. Additionally, increased government investments in transportation infrastructure projects further fuel the demand for motor graders. Moreover, the rising construction activities, including residential and commercial construction, contribute to the market expansion. Furthermore, the presence of key market players in the region and their efforts to cater to the growing demand also contribute to the anticipated significant growth of the motor grader market in the Asia Pacific.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global motor grader market include Calder Brothers Corporation, Guangxi Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd., Deere & Company, AB Volvo, Sany Group Co Ltd., Veekmas Oy, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial N.V., Leeboy, and KOMATSU Ltd., and Other key players.

Recent Development

In February 2022, Sany formed a strategic alliance with Leica Geosystems to manufacture machine control systems for excavators and motor graders. The technology will be made available through the joint technology access program, through which Sany dealers will provide a wide range of machine control solutions through licensing agreements.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global motor grader market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Motor Grader Market, By Product

Rigid Frame

Articulated Frame

Motor Grader Market, By Capacity

Small Motor Graders

Medium Motor Graders

High Motor Graders

Motor Grader Market, By Industry Vertical

Infrastructure

Construction

Mining

Oil & Gas

Others

Motor Grader Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



