AFCEA International Appoints New VP

Fairfax, VA, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFCEA International is pleased to announce the appointment of Shaunté Russell as Vice President of Membership, succeeding Tina Jordan, who will be retiring in January. Russell will assume the new role effective January 1.

Russell has led AFCEA’s Corporate Membership program for six years, growing and supporting this incredibly vital segment of AFCEA’s membership base. In her new capacity, Russell will continue to attract and retain corporate and individual members and develop programs and benefits that differentiate AFCEA from other professional, nonprofit associations.

“Shaunté brings an impressive membership and marketing background, and her knowledge base will help us drive continued growth for the association and deliver valuable membership benefits for all who join, making their ROI tangible and relevant,” said Lt. Gen. Susan S. Lawrence, USA (Ret.) AFCEA president and CEO.

“I love the mission of AFCEA and am looking forward to the opportunity to continue to serve our members in this new role,” Russell said. She succeeds Jordan, who has served as a powerhouse for AFCEA’s Membership Department and the association as a whole since 2014.

Under her leadership, Jordan increased AFCEA’s revenue and nearly brought the association to an all-time high in corporate and individual memberships right before the pandemic hit, which understandably resulted in a loss of memberships. Undeterred, she stepped up to the challenge and the rosters are growing to near-pre-COVID numbers.

Under Jordan’s leadership, the department delivered on revenue commitments year-over-year, devised programs to attract new members and retain existing ones, developed successful go-to-market strategies and redesigned product/service delivery to increase profit, reduce risk and improve our members’ experience.

“For many of our event attendees, she is the face of AFCEA. Whether introducing the Disruptive by Design Emerging Leader panelists or bestowing the numerous awards on the association’s amazing volunteers, Tina served with grace, humor, sophistication and precision,” Gen. Lawrence said. “I thank her for her vision, innovations and energy, and AFCEA wishes her the very best and as she transitions to the next phase of her journey.”

Jordan’s distinguished service to AFCEA also includes serving as president of the DC Chapter, giving her a unique perspective from both sides of the association.

ABOUT AFCEA INTERNATIONAL:

AFCEA International is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit international professional association that connects people, ideas and solutions globally. Established in 1946, the membership association serves the military, government, industry and academia by developing networking and educational opportunities and providing an ethical forum. This enables military, government, industry and academia to align technology and strategy to meet the needs of those who serve. AFCEA operates under the guidance of a board of directors, international staff and committees. A large network of chapters is managed by a group of regional vice presidents. Join online.