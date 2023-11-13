Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market Size To Worth USD 52.87 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 9.5%

New York, United States, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market Size is to grow from USD 21.37 Billion in 2022 to USD 52.87 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the projected period. The Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Sector has expanded substantially in recent years. The increasing launch of low earth orbit (LEO) satellites and satellite constellations for communications applications can be attributed to the market's growth.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/2461

The global satellite communication (SATCOM) equipment market is a growing and dynamic industry that helps to facilitate global communication. SATCOM equipment refers to the various technological devices and systems used to transmit, receive, and process satellite signals, allowing voice, data, video, and internet communications between distant locations regardless of terrestrial infrastructure limitations. As the number of satellites launched has increased in recent years, the global satellite communication (SATCOM) equipment market for space is growing rapidly. SATCOM equipment includes electronic components such as amplifiers, space antennas, and transceivers, which enable communication with satellites in Earth orbit or space. Because of rising demand for high-speed connectivity in a variety of industries, including telecommunications, government and defense, aerospace, maritime, media and entertainment, and emergency response services, the SATCOM equipment market has grown significantly in recent years. These industries rely heavily on satellite communications for dependable communication, remote sensing, weather monitoring, navigation, and real-time data exchange. However, some governments may restrict the use of certain frequency bands or require a license to use satellite communication systems.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 140 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Solution (Products and Services), By Platform (Airborne, Portable, Land Mobile, Land Fixed, Maritime), By Technology (SOTM/COTM, SOTP), By Vertical (Commercial, Government & Defense), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/2461

The products segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global satellite communication (SATCOM) equipment market during the forecast period.

The global satellite communication (SATCOM) equipment market is divided into products and services based on solution. Among these, the products segment in the global satellite communication (SATCOM) equipment market is projected to expand at the highest pace throughout the forecast period. The increase can be attributed to increased demand for phased-array antenna systems in naval and airborne platforms during the forecast period.

The airborne segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global satellite communication (SATCOM) equipment market during the forecast period.

The global satellite communication (SATCOM) equipment market is classified into airborne, portable, land mobile, land fixed, and maritime platforms. The airborne segment is projected to account for the majority of the global satellite communication (SATCOM) equipment market throughout the forecast period. The increase can be attributed to North American and European countries focusing on upgrading and overhauling their aircraft communication systems through the use of customized SATCOM on-the-move solutions.

The SATCOM-on-the-move (SOTM) segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global satellite communication (SATCOM) equipment market during the forecast period.

The global satellite communication (SATCOM) equipment market is divided into two segments based on technology: SOTM/COTM and SOTP. The SATCOM-on-the-move (SOTM) segment is projected to account for the majority of the global satellite communication (SATCOM) equipment market throughout the forecast period. Technological advancements that incorporate lightweight, precise, and efficient systems into communication systems could propel the growth of the SATCOM-on-the-move (SOTM/COTM) segment.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2461

North America accounted for the largest share of the global satellite communication (SATCOM) equipment market in 2022.

The rise in 5G satellite launches can be attributed to the expansion of the SATCOM equipment market in the United States. Increased small satellite launches for scientific research and development are expected to drive the market in Canada. North American governments are heavily investing in satellite communication infrastructure in order to bridge the digital divide and provide reliable communication services to remote areas.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest rate in the global satellite communication (SATCOM) equipment market. A major driver that propels the Asia Pacific market is rising demand for launch and early orbit support, TT&C services, and data handling and processing services.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market include EchoStar Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Thales Group, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Cobham Satcom, Viasat, Inc., Maxar Technologies, Antwerp Space, Oxford Space Systems, Airbus SE, and Others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/2461

Recent Developments

In April 2023, ASELSAN disclosed the completion of the delivery of a Satellite Communication System manufactured for the AKINCI Armed UAV. After the Presidency of Defence Industries (SSB) and ASELSAN signed a contract for Air Satellite Communication Terminals and Portable Satellite Communication Systems, the system was completed in six months.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market, By Solution

Products

Services

Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market, By Platform

Airborne

Portable

Land Mobile

Land Fixed

Maritime

Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market, By Technology

SOTM/COTM

SOTP

Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market, By Vertical

Commercial

Government & Defense

Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Military & Defense, Civil & Commercial, Logistics & Transportation, Construction & Mining, Others), By Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Hybrid), By System (UAV Airframe, UAV Payloads, UAV Avionics, UAV Propulsion, UAV Software), By Technology (Remotely Operated, Semi-autonomous, Fully-autonomous), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Air Defense System Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Component (Weapon System, Fire Control System, Command and Control System), By Type (Missile Defense System, Anti-Aircraft System, C-Ram System), By Platform (Land, Naval, Airborne), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Small Satellite Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Nano, Micro, Mini), By Mass (Small Satellite and CubeSat), By Application (Navigation, Communication, & Scientific Research, Earth Observation, & Others), By Component (Satellite Bus, Payload, Solar Panel, Satellite Antenna), By End-user (Commercial, Civil, Military, & Government), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Air Cargo Container Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Container Type (Refrigerated, Non-Refrigerated), By Material (Metal, Composite), By End-User (New Sales, Maintenance & Repair), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter