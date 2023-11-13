Global Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market Size To Worth USD 695 Million By 2032 | CAGR of 7.2%

New York, United States , Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market Size is to grow from USD 347 Million in 2022 to USD 695 Million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the projected period. Demand is expected to rise as nucleating and clarifying agents become more widely used in polymer manufacturing processes owing to their transparency, durability against heat, and enhanced optical properties. Furthermore, the market will benefit from the growing acceptance of consumer and packaging products in a wide range of end-use applications.

Nucleating and clarifying agents are performance substances that can be added to a wide variety of polymers to modify their inherent properties. Clarifying agents are primarily used to improve the transparency, smoothness, and stiffness of base polymers such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and others. A nucleating agent is added to the base polymer material to improve its rigidity, heat resistance, flexural strength, and other properties. There are several types of nucleating and clarifying agents on the market, each with a different application for a specific polymer type and performance modification. Nucleating and Clarifying Agents are widely used to modify the properties of polypropylene in order to achieve the desired crystallinity and other properties. Polypropylene consumption is steadily increasing across a wide range of end-use industries. Packaging and consumer goods are the fastest growing markets for polypropylene, as well as nucleating and clarifying agents. The implementation of stringent environmental regulations, on the other hand, is impeding market growth. Consumers are increasingly aware of the health risks posed by plastic waste, which is encouraging them to use plastic alternatives. Plastic recycling rates are low, and waste management is inadequate, causing serious environmental concerns for the world's major economies. This has compelled lawmakers to enact stringent regulations for the benefit of consumers.

The clarifying agents segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global nucleating and clarifying agents market during the forecast period.

The global nucleating and clarifying agents market is divided into two segments based on agent type: nucleating agents and clarifying agents. The clarifying agents segment is projected to expand at the highest pace in the global nucleating and clarifying agents market throughout the forecast period. Clarifying agents, which are widely used in the packaging industry to improve the transparency of plastic films, bottles, and containers, can be attributed to the growth.

The powder segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global nucleating and clarifying agents market during the forecast period.

The global nucleating and clarifying agents market is classified into powder, granules, and liquid. The powder segment is projected to account for the majority share of the global nucleating and clarifying agents market throughout the forecast period. Because of their versatility, ease of handling, and compatibility with a wide range of polymer matrices, powdered nucleating and clarifying agents are widely used.

The polypropylene (PP) segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global nucleating and clarifying agents market during the forecast period.

The global nucleating and clarifying agents market is divided into three segments based on polymer: PP, PE, and PET. The polypropylene (PP) segment is projected to dominate the global nucleating and clarifying agents market throughout the forecast period. Polypropylene (PP) is used extensively in a variety of industries, including packaging, automotive, and consumer goods.

Europe is projected to hold the largest share of the global nucleating and clarifying agents market during the study period. .

Europe is projected to hold the largest share of the global nucleating and clarifying agents market. The presence of advanced industries and stringent regulations is largely accountable for the expansion. The region's emphasis on product quality and sustainability drives demand for additives that improve polymer-based product clarity and performance.

Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest rate in the global nucleating and clarifying agents market. Rapid industrialization, a growing manufacturing sector, and expanding consumer markets all help to drive the region's demand for high-quality plastic products. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are among the market's major players.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market include ADEKA CORPORATION, Amfine Chemical Corporation, BASF SE, Deep Masterbatches, Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd, GCH Technology, HPLA Group, Imerys Group, Milliken Chemical, New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd, Palmarole AG, Plastiblends India Limited, PolyOne Corporation, Polyvel Inc., Reedy Chemical Foam& Speciality Additives, and Others.

Recent Development

In September 2022, DSM and its major brand Dyneema were acquired by Avient Corporation. It provides engineered materials that can be used in a variety of applications such as marine, outdoor sports, personal ballistic protection, and industrial protection.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market, By Agent Type

Nucleating Agents

Clarifying Agents

Global Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market, By Form

Powder

Granules

Liquid

Global Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market, By Polymer

PP

PE

PET

Global Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market, By Application

Packaging

Consumer Products

Global Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market, By Region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



