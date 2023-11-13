Update share buyback program (13 November 2023)

Regulated information

13 November 2023 - 17.45 CET

On 22 September 2023, Kinepolis Group announced the launch of its Share buyback program to cover share options. This program started on 25 September 2023 and ends on 24 March 2024 at the latest. Under this program, Kinepolis Group may buy back, through the appointed independent intermediary, up to 151,000 shares on Euronext Brussels for a total maximum amount of € 8 million.

During the period from 6 November 2023 to 10 November 2023, the following transactions were carried out on Euronext Brussels under this program:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)1

Lowest price (EUR)

Highest price

(EUR) Total

(EUR) 6/11/2023 2,218 € 47.38 € 47.20 € 47.50 € 105,089.60 7/11/2023 3,624 € 46.30 € 45.50 € 46.85 € 167,783.60 8/11/2023 300 € 46.20 € 46.20 € 46.20 € 13,860.00 9/11/2023 1,800 € 47.60 € 47.60 € 47.60 € 85,680.00 10/11/2023 1,800 € 47.55 € 47.40 € 47.60 € 85,590.00 Total 9,742 € 458,003.20

As a result of the aforementioned transactions, the Company holds 537,921 own shares on the date of 10 November 2023.

This information as well as the summary of the buybacks since the start of the Share buyback program can be found on the website http://investors.kinepolis.com.

KINEPOLIS GROUP NV

Public limited company in the capacity of a listed company

Eeuwfeestlaan 20, 1020 Brussels

Enterprise Number BE 0415.928.179 RLP Brussels

1 Rounded to two decimals after the comma.



