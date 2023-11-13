Paris, November 13, 2023

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM NOVEMBER 6 TO 10, 2023

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from November 6 to 10, 2023.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares) Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the Market REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/11/2023 FR0010451203 38 747 19,8640 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/11/2023 FR0010451203 19 753 19,8029 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 07/11/2023 FR0010451203 39 440 19,6013 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 07/11/2023 FR0010451203 29 477 19,5834 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 07/11/2023 FR0010451203 6 569 19,5742 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 07/11/2023 FR0010451203 6 464 19,5666 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 08/11/2023 FR0010451203 35 601 19,4486 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 08/11/2023 FR0010451203 15 850 19,3384 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 08/11/2023 FR0010451203 4 033 19,3400 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 08/11/2023 FR0010451203 5 016 19,3370 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 09/11/2023 FR0010451203 2 137 19,7967 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 10/11/2023 FR0010451203 30 689 19,7824 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 10/11/2023 FR0010451203 27 220 19,7288 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 10/11/2023 FR0010451203 4 526 19,7114 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 10/11/2023 FR0010451203 4 750 19,7317 AQEU

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

Attachment