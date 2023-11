Principal Management Group Of North Texas Sponsors National Night Out Event

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Principal Management Group of North Texas (PMG) , a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area and surrounding cities, recently partnered with Knights Bridge Homeowners Association and Wyndsor Estates Homeowners Association to host a joint safety event in conjunction with the 2023 National Night Out (NNO). PMG worked with the community boards of directors to organize the event as a way to promote neighborhood solidarity, resident safety, and police-community partnerships. The event featured food and drinks with a bounce house and slide for kids. Members of the Richardson Fire and Police Departments were also on-hand to provide safety tips and answer questions.

As the community management industry’s sole national sponsor of NNO, Associa works closely with its respective community partners through Associa Supports Kids (ASK), a community outreach program, to educate parents and children on the importance of neighborhood safety. Tens of thousands of ASK giveaway items are provided annually to NNO event attendees who attend both Associa-managed and non-Associa managed community safety events.

NNO traditionally takes place on the first Tuesday in August throughout all 50 U.S. states, territories, and on military bases worldwide. Texas and other selected regions celebrate the first Tuesday in October for heat-related reasons. Associa sponsored a total of 104 events in August and looks forward to working with many more communities on Tuesday, October 3, as part of Texas’ NNO. The goal of all the programs is to promote neighborhood camaraderie and inclusiveness and to help make communities safer, more caring places to live.

