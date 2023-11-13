Global Knitted Fabric Market Size to Reach USD 42.68 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vanocuver, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global knitted fabric market size was USD 27.16 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The market's upward trajectory can be attributed to several key factors, including increasing demand from the garment industry, technological advancements, growing global imports and exports, and a rising need for technical textiles in sectors like automotive, healthcare, and construction.

Knitted fabrics, distinguished by their versatility, comfort, durability, and sustainability, have found applications across various industries, including clothing, civil engineering, automotive, aerospace, construction, agriculture, medical, and more. The surge in popularity of athleisure and active wear is driving the demand for knitted fabrics, thanks to their stretchability and moisture-wicking properties.

Over the past 20 years, clothing consumption has grown explosively, with consumers buying over 80 billion new pieces of clothing annually. This unprecedented demand is pushing the knitted fabric market to new heights as it plays a vital role in meeting the growing demand for daily wear

However, the market faces challenges due to high production costs. The complex and resource-intensive manufacturing process, stringent quality control measures, and the need for advanced technology, specialized equipment, and skilled labor contribute to elevated overheads. These factors can affect the competitiveness of knitted fabric in the market, prompting potential buyers to explore more cost-effective alternatives.

Key Market Insights:

Weft-knit fabrics led the market in 2022, offering a cost-effective, elastic, and straightforward production process. They are known for their stretch, softness, and resistance to wrinkling.

Rising demand from hosiery and sweater industries is driving the growth of weft-knit fabrics.

Manufacturers are investing in research and development to provide tailored products, driving the segment's growth.

Material:

Cotton was the dominant material in 2022, owing to its sustainability, biodegradability, and eco-friendly properties.

Cotton's softness, breathability, and durability make it versatile for clothing, bedding, home decor, and medical products.

Innovations like flame-retardant cotton fabric are enhancing safety and comfort in various applications.

Application:

The technical segment held the largest revenue share in 2022, driven by the growing adoption of knitted fabrics in performance-driven industries like sportswear, medical textiles, and automotive interiors.

Technical segmentation enables the development of customized products for specific customer needs.

Knitted fabrics are well-suited for integrating components and digital technologies to add various functions.

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific market dominated the global scene in 2022, benefiting from the demand for lightweight clothing, rising disposable incomes, and a large textile industry.

China, in particular, is a major hub for knitted fabric production and export.

North America is poised for rapid growth, with a focus on comfortable and fashionable clothing and eco-friendly fabrics.

Europe is experiencing increased imports of knitted outerwear, especially in the U.K., Germany, and France, as alternatives to Chinese suppliers are sought.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 27.16 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 4.7% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 42.68 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, material, application, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Gehring Tricot Corporation, Guilford Mills, Macra Lace Company, Rebtex Inc, Baltex, Loyal Textile Mills Ltd., SSM Industries Inc., Toray Industries, Zhejiang Chaoda Warp, Clover Knits, SAS Textiles, William J Dixon Inc, Jason Mills LLC, Krishna Overseas, Abhinandan Knits, Jong Stit Co. Ltd, Haining Jinmao Warp Knitting, Pacific Textiles Holdings Limited and Georg + Otto Friedrich GmbH Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global knitted fabric market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective knitted fabric. Some of the major companies included in the global knitted fabric market report are:

Gehring Tricot Corp.

Guilford Mills

Macra Lace Company

Rebtex

Baltex

Loyal Textile Mills Ltd.

SSM Industries Inc.

Toray Industries

Zhejiang Chaoda Warp

Clover Knits

SAS Textiles

William J Dixon Inc.

Jason Mills LLC

Krishna Overseas

Abhinandan Knits

Jong Stit Co. Ltd

Haining Jinmao Warp Knitting

Pacific Textiles Holdings Limited

Georg + Otto Friedrich GmbH

Strategic Development

On September 7, 2023 - Toray Industries, Inc. announced the expansion of its LIVMOA series of comfortable disposable protective clothing with the addition of two new items. One of these is the LIVMOA 4300AS, a model with excellent water and oil resistance and breathability. The other is his entry model, which meets the standards of JIS T 8115: 2015 Type 5 (Seals for protection against suspended solid particles) and JIS T 8115: 2015 Type 6 (Seals for protection from fog). LIVMOA 1000AS.

On June 12, 2023, Baltex announced the launch of its exciting Bouleret fabric, designed to enrich the world of clothing with its exceptional comfort and performance properties. Bourellet is a revolutionary jersey knit material designed for unparalleled functionality and style. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this fabric is the perfect blend of comfort, durability, and versatility, making it an industry game changer.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global knitted fabric market on the basis of product, material, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Weft-Knit Wrap-Knit



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Synthetic Fibers Elastomeric Cotton Artificial Fibers Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Technical Household Fashion and Clothing



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Clothing Industry Civil Engineering Automotive Aerospace Construction Agricultural Medical Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



