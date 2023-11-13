TOMORROW: SBA Administrator Guzman to Visit New Orleans as Part of Investing in America Tour

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, November 14, Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden’s cabinet for America’s 33 million small businesses, will visit New Orleans as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America tour to discuss how the SBA is supporting entrepreneurs and expanding access to capital in Louisiana and across America – particularly for minority-owned small businesses.

Administrator Guzman will meet with the owners of a local Black-owned coffee shop, then attend the National Association of Development Companies (NADCO) NOW Conference to speak with lenders delivering SBA’s signature 504 loans and financing for small businesses. The NOW Conference is closed press.

Administrator Guzman will highlight how President Biden’s Investing in America economic agenda has led to a historic small business boom, with 14.1 million new small business applications nationwide since the President took office – including over 129,000 in Louisiana. Under the Biden-Harris Administration, the share of SBA lending going to minority-owned small businesses through its signature 7(a) and 504 capital access programs has grown from 23% to 32%, and lending to Black-owned small businesses has doubled.

Tuesday, November 14 – New Orleans, Louisiana

Visit to Black-Owned Small Business

WHEN: 10:15 a.m. CST

