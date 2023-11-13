Global Road Safety Market Size to Reach USD 8.96 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Road Safety Market will be worth USD 8.96 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rapid urbanization and the growth in the urban population. The rising adoption of vehicles and increase in mobility is driving road safety solutions. Adoption of intelligent transport systems in order to deliver sustainably enhanced and smart mobility solutions is most likely to boost the development of road safety solutions.

The increasing technological advancements in the transportation sector, such as new speed camera systems, smart traffic light control systems, Automatic Number Plate Recognition camera systems, and green link determining systems, are contributing to the growth of road safety solutions. Insufficient government funding is expected to restrain the growth of the road safety market over the forecast period.

Report Details Outcome Market size value in 2019 USD 2.96 Billion CAGR (2023 - 2032) 9.2% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 8.96 Billion Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016-2018 Forecast period 2023-2032 Quantitative units Volume in Tons, Revenue in USD Thousand, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Solutions, Services, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled SWARCO, REDFLEX HOLDINGS, SENSYS GATSO GROUP, JENOPTIK, IDEMIA, KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, FLIR SYSTEMS, CUBIC CORPORATION, and SIEMENS Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The Road Safety Market is moderately fragmented with a large number of small and medium-sized manufacturers, which account for a major part of the global share. The manufacturers are well-equipped with manufacturing facilities and are involved in several research & development activities. Some of the prominent players in the Road Safety Market include:

SWARCO

REDFLEX HOLDINGS

SENSYS GATSO GROUP

JENOPTIK

IDEMIA

KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS

FLIR SYSTEMS

CUBIC CORPORATION

SIEMENS

In May 2019, Jenoptik received the traffic safety order from the city of Cologne. The City of Cologne, Germany, ordered ten speed camera trailers for semistationary speed monitoring devices with the TraffiStar S350 laser scanner. The aim of the city is to increase and enhance traffic safety in all city districts.

In April 2019, Sensys Gatso Group, a global leader in traffic safety solutions, signed a five-year contract extension through its subsidiary Sensys Gatso USA. The contract extension was signed for the managed services with the city of Albany, the State Capital of New York. There will be a continuation of the automated red-light camera enforcement program for five more years.

Automatic Number Plate Recognition/ Automatic License Plate Recognition segment held the second-largest market share of 25.6% in 2019. The increasing need for accident prevention and traffic enforcement is most likely to fuel the growth of the segment.

The managed Services segment is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period. The ease of operation and convenience of the Managed Services are expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2032) Incident Detection & Response Red Light & Speed Enforcement Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)/Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Others

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2032) Managed Services Professional Services (Support and maintenance, System Integration and deployment, Consulting and Training)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



