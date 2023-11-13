SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of PayPal Holdings, Inc. - PYPL

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (“PayPal” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PYPL). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether PayPal and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 2, 2023, PayPal disclosed in a Quarterly Report filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that, on November 1, 2023, the Company had received a subpoena from the SEC’s Division of Enforcement relating to PayPal’s USD stablecoin, a cryptocurrency purportedly backed by secure and highly liquid assets. PayPal stated that the subpoena requested the production of documents and that the Company was cooperating with the SEC in connection with the request.

On this news, PayPal’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on November 2, 2023, damaging investors.

