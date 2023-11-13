BCP S.A. informs about the ECB's authorization to exercise the early redemption option of the currently outstanding Additional Tier 1 (“AT1”) instrument with an outstanding amount of 400 million euros

| Source: Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A.

Porto, PORTUGAL

