Global composites Market Size to Reach USD 185.36 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global composites market has reached a significant milestone, with a market size of USD 185.36 Billion in 2032 and a projected rapid revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period. The global composites market has reached a significant milestone, with a market size of USD 185.36 Billion in 2032 and a projected rapid revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period. The market's robust growth is attributed to the continuous advancements in composites manufacturing technology and their increasing use in various industries, including textiles, construction, automotive, defense, sports, and aerospace.

Composites, materials made by combining two or more elements with different properties, offer efficiency, strength, durability, high stiffness, and adaptability compared to traditional materials. The surge in demand for composites is driven by urbanization, technological advancements, and the need for green structures. According to the World Bank group, there is an estimated investment opportunity of USD 16 trillion by 2030 for the advancement of green structures, particularly in Paris.

The aerospace industry is a significant driver of composites market growth, with fiber-reinforced composite materials being the preferred choice for manufacturing components such as wings, tails, propellers, fuselages, and spacecraft equipment. Major players are continually upgrading their product portfolios, such as Mussel Polymers' announcement of a new multi-functional carbon and aramid fiber coating for stronger and lighter reinforced composites.

A notable trend in the market is the increasing use of composites in the manufacturing of nylon wearables. While nylon wearables were initially designed for complete waterproofing, advancements now include breathable textures that are both waterproof and breathable. MIT Media Lab's innovation in creating moisture and intensity-responsive gym wear using composites further showcases the versatility of these materials.

The automotive and transportation segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global composites market, driven by applications in various sectors, including wind energy, electrical and electronics, construction, marine, transportation, and aviation. Notable vehicle manufacturers are investing in composite materials technology to reduce weight and achieve carbon emission reduction goals.

The Asia Pacific market led the global composites market in 2022, driven by rapid industrialization in countries like China, India, and Japan. Rising investments in infrastructure development and increasing consumer disposable income levels contribute to the demand for composites in various sectors. Europe is expected to register the fastest revenue growth rate, driven by the automotive, aerospace, and construction industries' preference for composites due to their lightweight and high-strength properties. In North America, the demand for composites in automotive and aviation industries is prominent, with significant investments and expansions by key market players.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global composites market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective composites solutions. Some major players included in the global composites market report are:

Strategic Development

On 24 June 2022, Hexcel Corporation secured a long-term contract from Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, to provide advanced composite structures for the CH-53K King Stallion heavy lift helicopter program. This agreement marks a substantial increase in Hexcel's composite contributions to the aircraft. Presently, Hexcel furnishes carbon fiber prepregs, honeycomb, and rotor blade elements for CH-53K. In addition to these, Hexcel will now also deliver composite structures for the production of cargo ramp and aft-kit components.

On 8 June 2022, Owens Corning and Pultron Composites officially entered into a partnership to establish a joint venture dedicated to the production of top-tier fiberglass rebar. This collaboration underscores the companies' shared dedication to delivering eco-friendly product solutions and enhanced performance in concrete reinforcement. It also widens the availability of PINKBAR+ Fiberglas Rebar, utilized in flatwork and residential projects, as well as MATEENBAR Fiberglas Rebar, designed for applications involving heavy loads. Both products meet American Concrete Institute (ACI), American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), ICC-ES, and CSA Grade III standards, presenting a viable alternative to traditional steel rebar

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global composites market on the basis of product, manufacturing, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Glass Fiber Carbon Fiber Others



Manufacturing Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Injection Molding Process Resin Transfer Molding Process Pultrusion Process Layup Process Filament Winding Process Compression Molding Process Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Electrical & Electronics Automotive & Transportation Wind Energy Aerospace & Defense Pipes & Tanks Construction & Infrastructure Marine Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



