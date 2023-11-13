Global Embedded Systems Market Size to Reach USD 169.42 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global embedded systems market size was USD 91.43 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The market's expansion is driven by technological breakthroughs in robotics, automation, and the Internet of Things (IoT), along with a surge in demand for embedded systems in various sectors, including healthcare, automotive, and smart homes.

Embedded systems, comprising computer hardware and software tailored for specific tasks, have witnessed significant advancements, including innovations in microchip technology, IoT integration, and smart devices. These systems play a vital role in healthcare, enabling the development of innovative medical devices for monitoring vital signs and facilitating real-time data transmission to healthcare professionals.

Partnerships and collaborations are fueling market growth, as demonstrated by leading companies like Advantech and MOV.AI. Their collaboration aims to streamline the production of Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) by integrating cutting-edge industrial computing technology with a powerful software platform, fostering the creation and deployment of smart robots.

Key market segments include hardware and software, with hardware accounting for the largest revenue share in 2022. Hardware components, such as microprocessors and sensors, are essential for building embedded systems, enabling efficient evaluation and driving sales. The software segment is also gaining prominence, especially in critical sectors like healthcare, automotive, aerospace, and industrial automation, where specialized software embedded in hardware is crucial for advanced features, enhanced security, and customization.

Real-time embedded systems, vital for applications requiring rapid responses, dominated the market in 2022. The integration of IoT in various devices and platforms, coupled with advancements in sensors and actuators, is driving the demand for sophisticated real-time embedded systems, meeting the stringent requirements of critical industries.

The automotive sector emerged as the leading application segment due to the growing complexity of modern vehicles. Embedded systems play a crucial role in ensuring the safe and efficient operation of vehicles, powering applications like security systems, infotainment, and powertrain control.

Regionally, North America led the market in 2022, followed by Europe. The presence of numerous industry players, frequent product launches, and significant investments in research and development have contributed to the region's continued growth. Europe, with its focus on innovation, research, and development, is experiencing a moderate revenue growth rate, driven by the adoption of artificial intelligence and automation across various industries.

The Asia Pacific market is poised for rapid expansion, fueled by the rise of smart cities, increased adoption of connected devices, and growing automation demands. Countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea are at the forefront, leveraging their strong manufacturing capabilities, research investments, and government support to drive market growth.

Despite the market's promising outlook, challenges persist, including high manufacturing costs associated with embedded systems. However, technological advancements and economies of scale are expected to reduce these costs over time, making embedded systems more accessible to a wider range of industries.

The global embedded systems market continues to evolve, driven by innovation, strategic collaborations, and the growing integration of advanced technologies. As industries embrace automation, IoT, and smart solutions, embedded systems are set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of technology-driven applications.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 91.43 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 6.4% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 169.42 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023–2032

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global embedded systems market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective embedded systems solutions.

Intel Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Texas Instruments Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

Qualcomm Incorporated

Cypress Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies AG

Analog Devices Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Microsoft Corporation

Atmel Corporation

HCL Technologies, Ltd.

Infosys, Ltd.

Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.

Philips

Motorola

LG Electronics

VOLVO

Robert Bosch.

Strategic Development

On 02 December 2020, Qualcomm declared the sent-off of its new Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform, intended to convey superior computing capacities for mobile and embedded devices. The latest platform incorporates cutting-edge advancements in 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), gaming, and camera technologies, elevating high-end mobile devices into top-tier cameras, intelligent personal aides, and superior gaming setups. The Snapdragon 888, equipped with advanced 5G capabilities, will revolutionize current mobile interactions, paving the way for the future of business mobility, high-quality video calls, console-level cloud gaming, and beyond.

On 16 April 2020, Infineon Technologies AG confirmed the completion of its acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation. As of the closing date, the San Jose-based company is now integrated into Infineon. This inclusion of Cypress enables Infineon to reinforce its emphasis on key growth factors and expand its scope of applications, ultimately expediting the company's journey toward profitable expansion. Cypress brings in a diverse array of microcontrollers, connectivity elements, software ecosystems, and high-performance memory solutions, enhancing Infineon's product portfolio.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global embedded systems market on the basis of component, functionality, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hardware ASIC & ASSP Microcontroller Microprocessor Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Digital Signal Processor (DSP) Memory

Software Operating System Middleware



Functionality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Standalone Embedded Systems Real-Time Embedded Systems Networked Embedded Systems Mobile Embedded Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Automotive Consumer Electronics Manufacturing Retail Media & Entertainment Aerospace and Defense Telecom Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



