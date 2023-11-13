Occlusion Devices Market Size Worth USD 5,588.20 Million by 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global occlusion devices market is projected to be worth USD 5,588.20 Million by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The occlusion devices market is observing high demand attributed to the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases. According to the Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics published by the American Health Association in 2016, 15.5 million individuals in the US suffer from coronary heart disease, with the prevalence of the disease increasing with age in both men and women. Balloon occlusion devices finds usage in the prevention of pericardial tamponade by lowering the blood loss and ameliorating consequent myocardial ischemia injury.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/399

Increasing research & development activities by research and academic institutes worldwide play an instrumental role in boost the growth of the occlusion devices market. For instance, In Feb 2020, an occlusion devise based on Nitinol was developed by the Sree Chitra Thirunal Institute of Medical Science and Technology for atrial septal defect non-surgical closure.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size value in 2019 USD 2,952.3 million CAGR (2023 - 2032) 5.0% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 5,588.20 million Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016 - 2018 Forecast period 2023 - 2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Millions, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product type, application, end-users, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Boston Scientific, Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen, Stryker Corporation, Acrostak AG, Cook Group, Terumo Corporation, Cardinal Health, and Becton, Dickinson, and Company Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/399

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The leading players in the occlusion devices market are equipped with enhanced production facilities and are involved in various R&D activities. A few leading players in the occlusion devices market include:

Boston Scientific

Medtronic PLC

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen

Stryker Corporation

Acrostak AG

Cook Group

Terumo Corporation

Cardinal Health

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Strategic Development

In July 2019, Orchestra BioMed Inc. made an announcement about the signing of a strategic collaboration agreement with Terumo Corporation to develop and commercialize the Virtue Sirolimus-Eluting Balloon.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In February 2020, BD Peripheral Intervention, Inc. made an announcement about the receiving of FDA approval for the Caterpillar arterial and micro arterial embolization devices.

Liquid embolic agents are likely to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period, due to its various benefits comprising deep penetration capability into the AVM nidus, permanent embolization using durable pedicle/vessel obliteration, and the potential to be administered via small, flow-directed, and flexible catheters with atraumatic and safe manipulations into the most distal vasculature places.

The application of occlusion devices in oncology is gaining substantial momentum in the market. Processes, such as embolization prevents blood flow to a tumor, decreasing blood loss at the time of surgery. A secondary advantage of this procedure involves easy identification of tumor margins and then removing the tumor with minimal effort.

The occlusion devices market in the North American region, led by the US, held the largest share in 2019, attributed to the rising incidence of chronic amongst the regional population, increasing healthcare expenses, and growing population of the elderly people. Also, the presence of leading market players in the region and growing cognizance about the perils of chronic diseases drive market growth.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/399

Emergen Research has segmented the global occlusion devices market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2032) Occlusion Removal Devices Balloon Occlusion Devices Stent Retrievers Coil Retrievers Suction & Aspiration Devices Embolization Devices Embolic Coils Liquid Embolic Agents Tubal Occlusion Devices Support Devices Microcatheters Guidewires

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2032) Neurology Cardiology Peripheral Vascular Diseases Urology Oncology Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2032) Hospitals Diagnostics Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers Research Institutes Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/occlusion-devices-market

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Gene Editing Market , By Technology (CRISPR/Cas9, TALENS, ZFN, Restriction Enzymes, and Others), By Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery and Development, Cell Line, and Others), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Alopecia Market By Type, By Treatment, By Application (Male and Female), By Route of Administration (Topical, Oral and Injectable), By Distribution Channel, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Photoacoustic Imaging Market , By Product (Imaging Systems, Lasers, Transducers, Contrast Agents, Software), By Applications (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Others), By Type (Pre-Clinical, Clinical), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Predictive Biomarkers Market , By Indication (Cancer, Neurological Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Immunological Disorders, and Others), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Intelligent Drug Discovery Market , By Offering (Software, Services), By Technology (Machine Learning, Other Technologies), By Application (Neurodegenerative Disease, Metabolic Diseases), By End-use, By Region Forecast to 2032

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Occlusion Devices Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights