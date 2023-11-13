Clinical ink Expands Patient Engagement Solutions with Behavioral Diagnostic Tool SPUR™

Winston Salem, NC, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical ink , a global life science technology company, is expanding its patient engagement suite with the inclusion of the SPUR behavioral diagnostic tool created by Observia . This unique integrated solution combines assessment of patient behavior with lifestyle modification, eCOA, eSource, and Digital Biomarkers. It is available for both clinical development and marketed pharmaceutical products.

SPUR TM is a behavioral diagnostic tool that is used to determine adherence to protocol and drugs, standardize lifestyle, and modify behavior by personalized intervention. The tool has been validated in numerous patient populations, including diabetes, obesity, and others. It collects a comprehensive dataset of behavioral drivers (social, psychological, usage, and rational) that helps quantify each patient’s decision-making motivation. It also allows for personalized support at the patient level.

The collaboration with Observia allows Clinical ink to capture a holistic view of patient behavior together with clinical outcomes and digital biomarkers. Behavior and cognition represent a previously neglected dataset, permitting improved adherence to trial protocols and standardization of lifestyle advice in complex indications.

Jonathan Goldman , MD, CEO of Clinical ink, commented: “I am delighted to announce this collaboration with Observia to create a best-in-class platform. Understanding patient behavior is an essential but often overlooked component of clinical trials. We hope this addition to our integrated technology solution will improve patient engagement with measurable benefits for patient adherence and trial outcomes.”

“As the world of clinical trials transforms to become more digital, we are thrilled to bring our SPURTM profiling tool into the Clinical ink service offering. We strongly share Clinical ink’s vision that improving patient experience equals improving clinical trial performance,” says Kevin Dolgin , Head of R&D at Observia.

About Clinical ink

Clinical ink is the global life science company bringing together data, technology, and patient-centric research. Our deep therapeutic area expertise, coupled with Direct Data Capture, eCOA, eConsent, Telehealth, and Digital Biomarkers advancements, including the use of Continuous Glucose Monitoring for the detection of hypoglycemia, support the next generation of clinical trials and, ultimately the clinical management of patients.

About Observia