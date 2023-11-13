Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Gentofte, DENMARK

Company Announcement
No. 31/2023


           

Copenhagen, 13 November 2023

Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1.
Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
STG’s Gavefond
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/title

Closely associated to Claus Gregersen and Anders Obel, members of the Board of Directors of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S.
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
b)
LEI code
5299003KG4JS99TRML67
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares

DK0060696300 – STG
b)
Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

110,9
111
111,1
111,2
111,25
111,3
111,4
111,45
111,5
111,8
111,9
112
112,1
112,2
112,3
112,4
112,5
112,55
112,6
112,65
112,7
112,75
112,8
112,85
112,9
112,95
113
113,1


205
1.747
74
1.715
392
1.000
1.612
228
790
854
1.814
517
137
819
342
583
1.450
83
1.628
20
1.023
43
1.782
39
779
78
185
61

d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price

20,000 shares
DKK 2,239,263

e)
Date of the transaction
2023-11-13
f)
Place of the transaction
Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE), CBOE Europe (BEUP, CEUX), Acquis Exchange Europe (AQED, AQEU)

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Eliza Michael, IR and Communication, phone +45 5080 7619 or eliza.michael@st-group.com

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark – and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit www.st-group.com

