Kaldalón hf.: Nasdaq Iceland Approves Application for Admission to Trading of Kaldalón’s Shares on the Main Market

Nasdaq Iceland has approved the application of Kaldalón hf. (the “Company”) for admission of its shares to trading on the Nasdaq Iceland Main Market. The Company’s shares will be admitted to trading on the Main Market on November 16 2023 and correspondingly removed from trading on the First North Growth Market after the market closes on 15 November 2023.

The Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland approved the Company’s prospectus in connection with the planned admission to trading of the Company’s shares on the Main Market on November 10 2023.

Enquiries;

Jón Þór Gunnarsson, CEO

kaldalon@kaldalon.is