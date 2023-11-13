Old National Bank Earns 2024 Military Friendly® Employer Designation

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ONB) – Old National Bank announced today that it has earned the 2024 Military Friendly® Employer designation, evaluated from both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,200 companies participated in the 2024 Military Friendly® survey.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization’s survey score with an assessment of the organization’s ability to meet thresholds for Recruitment, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion and Advancement of veterans and military employees.

“Most veterans face many challenges when transitioning to the civilian world,” said Jeff Boudreau, a veteran of the U.S. Marines and co-chair of ONB’s internal Military Veterans Impact Network (MVIN). “Groups like our Military Veterans Impact Network help people to better understand those challenges and assist veterans in becoming more engaged by being patient as veterans unpack and embrace their experience, build relationships and become fully present at work.”

ONB’s MVIN group is comprised of approximately 100 team members located in multiple markets throughout the Midwest, and work together to create sustainable programs for transitioning veterans while providing team members who are military veterans — and their family members and supporters — with education, resources and networking opportunities. A new mentoring program at ONB also pairs veterans with a member of the Executive Leadership Team, providing valuable work/life insights to both parties.

The Military Friendly® Company survey investigates and identifies the organizations whose commitment to serving the military and veteran community is comprehensive in scope and meaningful in terms of actual outcomes and impact. From hiring and career advancement to customer service and charitable investment, Military Friendly® Companies lead the way.

“Organizations earning the Military Friendly Employers designation have wholeheartedly invested in comprehensive and impactful initiatives that bring about positive, life-changing results for our valued service members, dedicated military spouses, and esteemed veterans within their ranks,” said Kayla Lopez, Senior Director of Military Partnerships at Military Friendly®. “We salute these exemplary employers who raise the bar and understand that hiring military personnel is not merely an act of goodwill but a testament to a standard that truly embodies sound business wisdom. Their steadfast commitment to integrating military personnel into their workforce not only reflects their compassion but also underscores their business acumen."

Old National will be showcased among the 2024 Military Friendly® Employers in the Winter issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine, and on MilitaryFriendly.com. For more information on active and veteran military employment at Old National, go to oldnational.com/about-us/careers/active-military-veterans.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp is the holding company of Old National Bank, which is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $49 billion of assets and $28 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the U.S. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

ABOUT MILITARY FRIENDLY® EMPLOYERS

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 2,100 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation annually. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide.

ABOUT VIQTORY

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its owned assets such as Military Spouse Magazine®, Vetrepreneur®, G.I. Jobs ® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at Viqtory.com.

Investor Relations:

Lynell Durchholz

(812) 464-1366

lynell.durchholz@oldnational.com

Media Relations:

Rick Vach

(904) 535-9489

rick.vach@oldnational.com



