Australia Gluten-Free Products Market Size to Reach Half a Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Demand for Healthier Alternatives and Rising Celiac Disease Prevalence

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australia Gluten-Free Products Market value is estimated at US$ 342.4 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 7% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Gluten-free foods and beverages do not include gluten, a protein combination found in wheat, barley, rye, and their derivatives. These items are specifically intended for those who have celiac disease, gluten sensitivity, wheat allergies, or who choose to consume gluten-free for health reasons.

Health-related concerns, awareness campaigns, the availability of various goods, increased quality, and support of government laws are driving the global gluten-free products market. Demand for gluten-free products is likely to stay robust as consumer preferences shift towards healthier options and dietary inclusion, boosting the market internationally.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the Australia Gluten-Free Products market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product type, distribution channel, and geography/regions (including Western Australia, Southern Australia, Eastern Australia, Northern and Central Australia) . The report also offers Australia and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the Australia Gluten-Free Products market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units/Kg) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the Australia Gluten-Free Products market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Australia Gluten-Free Products Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of product type, bakery segment continues to dominate the Australian gluten-free products market with the rising awareness regarding gluten intolerances and allergies.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 342.4 million Market Size Forecast US$ 549.8 million Growth Rate 7% Dominating Segment Bakery Key Market Drivers Influence of social media and celebrities

Rising focus on health and wellness trends Companies Profiled Patties Foods Limited (PFL)

Freedom (Arnott’s Group)

Yaffa’s Kitchen Pty Ltd (Well and Good)

Goodman Fielder Pty Limited

ORGRAN

Deeks Health Food

Gluten Free Bakery

Dr. Schär AG / SPA

Momentum Foods (Simply Wize)

Sol Breads

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the Australia gluten-free products market include,

In May 2022, Good Food Partners (GFP) launched a range of low-gluten oat porridges in Australia. The company claims that the products are low in gluten, dairy-free, naturally sweet, and are packaged in fully kerbside recyclable portion-controlled sachets. The product range was launched due to the rising demand from consumers with varied levels of intolerance or those avoiding gluten.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the Australia gluten-free products market growth include Patties Foods Limited (PFL), Freedom (Arnott’s Group), Yaffa’s Kitchen Pty Ltd (Well and Good), Goodman Fielder Pty Limited, ORGRAN, Deeks Health Food, Gluten Free Bakery, Dr. Schär AG / SPA, Momentum Foods (Simply Wize), and Sol Breads, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the Australia gluten-free products market based on product type, distribution channel, and region

Australia Gluten-Free Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Kg) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Type Bakery Products Pizzas and Pastas Cereals and Snack Foods Meat and Meat Products Beverages

Australia Gluten-Free Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Kg) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel Convenience/Grocery Stores Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Online Retail Stores

Australia Gluten-Free Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Kg) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region Australia Gluten-Free Products Market Western Australia Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Kg) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Key Segments Southern Australia Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Kg) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Key Segments Eastern Australia Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Kg) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Key Segments Northern and Central Australia Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Kg) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Key Segments



