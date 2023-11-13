Electric Ship Market Size to Hit US$ 31.48 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric ship market has grown rapidly in recent years, and this trend is projected to continue over the next few years as well. According to the latest market research by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 31.48 billion by 2034-end, advancing at 17% CAGR between 2024 and 2034. The global market is charting a road toward sustainability and innovation as demand for cleaner shipping options grows.



As the world grapples with climate change and environmental preservation, the electric ship industry is expanding as a beacon of hope, providing a green and efficient alternative to traditional fossil-fueled vessels. Electric ships significantly cut greenhouse gas emissions, making them a popular choice among environmentally conscious consumers.

Governments throughout the world are establishing stricter pollution regulations for the marine industry, which is pushing the usage of electric ships. These limitations are intended to reduce sulfur and nitrogen oxide emissions from ship engines, making electric propulsion systems a viable option.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 31.48 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 17% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 246 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global electric ship market is estimated at US$ 6.55 billion in 2024.

Demand for electric ships is projected to rise at a high-value CAGR of 17% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is projected to reach US$ 31.48 billion by 2034.

Commercial ships comprised approximately 66% of electric ship sales in 2023.

Europe held 35.7% of global revenue share in 2023.

Sales of fully electric ships are forecasted to rise at 12.5% CAGR through 2034.

Demand for semi-autonomous electric ships is predicted to rise at 11.2% CAGR over the next 10 years.



“The market for electric ships is being propelled by innovation, technological improvements, and a shared obligation to minimize the global maritime industry's carbon footprint. As the market expands, it represents a ray of hope in a world striving for a cleaner, greener future,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Advancements in Electric Propulsion Leading to Rising Acceptance of Electric Ships

Electric propulsion advancements have revolutionized the capability and efficiency of electric propulsion systems, making them an appealing option for a variety of maritime applications. One of the most significant breakthroughs has been in battery technology. Particularly in terms of energy density and dependability, lithium-ion batteries have made great progress. These batteries now have greater operational ranges and faster charge times, addressing one of the primary problems in early electric ship adoption. Continued research and development improves battery performance, making it more suitable for a wide range of vessel types and sizes.

Fuel cell technology has also played an important role in electric propulsion. Hydrogen fuel cells, in particular for electric ships, have shown promise as a clean and efficient energy source. These fuel cells have longer ranges and reduced emissions, making them an enticing option for longer trips and bigger ships. Technological advances in electric motors and propulsion control systems have boosted the overall efficiency of electric ships. High-efficiency electric motors reduce energy consumption while providing increased propulsion power, allowing vessels to perform optimally while minimizing energy waste.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the electric ship market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on ship type (commercial, defense), system (energy storage, power conversion, power generation, power distribution), power (up to 745 kW, 746 to 7,560 kW, above 7,560 kW), tonnage (<500 DWT, 500 to 5,000 DWT, 5001 to 15,000 DWT, >15,000 DWT), range (<50 km, 50 to 100 km, 101 to 1,000 km, >1,000 km), end use (newbuild & line fit, retrofit), and application (commercial shipping & logistics, defense & naval operations, scientific research & exploration, tourism & leisure), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

