Ardelyx Announces Departure of Board Member

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced that Geoffrey Block, MD, is stepping down from the Board of Directors after nearly five years of service. Dr. Block currently serves as the Associate Chief Medical Director and Senior Vice President of Clinical Research and Medical Affairs at U.S. Renal Care.



“On behalf of our board and Ardelyx’s leadership team, we thank Geoff for his unwavering commitment and the instrumental role he played in helping guide and evolve Ardelyx from a developmental, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company to an established commercial entity,” said David Mott, Chair of the Ardelyx Board of Directors. “It has been a pleasure working with Geoff, and I would personally like to thank him for his ongoing support.”

“I am very proud of this leadership team’s many accomplishments and am grateful for the opportunity to have served on the board of directors,” said Dr. Block. “Ardelyx is well-positioned for the future, following the U.S. FDA approval of the first-in-class phosphate absorption inhibitor XPHOZAH® (tenapanor) which is a new option for the many patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis, a community I have dedicated my career to serving. The time is right for me step down from the board of directors as Ardelyx embarks on its next phase.”

