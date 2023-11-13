Motus GI Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

First case performed using the new FDA cleared Pure-Vu® EVS Gastro system, and expect to initiate broader market introductions by the end of 2023



FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) (“Motus GI” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on improving endoscopic outcomes and experiences, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, and provided a corporate update.

“The past several months was an exciting period for the Company, as we executed against our strategy on several fronts. These activities have included achieving a number of regulatory and corporate milestones to better position the Company as we continue our process of evaluating strategic and financing alternatives aimed at accelerating market introduction of the Pure-Vu System and maximizing stockholder value,” commented Mark Pomeranz, Chief Executive Officer. “The Motus team and I are excited to have delivered on our goal of receiving FDA clearance for the Pure-Vu® EVS Gastro and Gen 4 Colon system a few weeks ago. This important milestone marks the success of the entire team’s hard work, innovative spirit and dedication, all while working under the condensed timeframe we proposed earlier this year. As we look ahead, we believe gastroenterologists are eager to begin utilizing these new products, especially in the emergent setting of an upper GI bleed, which has a mortality rate of up to 10%. We are working diligently to place the new device in top hospital systems in order to build a base of reference centers to support our strategic initiatives.”

Third Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

Received commercial clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for the special 510(k) for technological advancements featured in the new Pure-Vu ® EVS Gastro and Gen 4 Colon system, which both utilize the same workstation to create an effective platform to improve visualization in both the upper and lower GI tract to facilitate use in multiple indications.



The Company plans to initiate market introduction of the Pure-Vu EVS Gastro and Gen 4 Colon into top hospital systems in the U.S. by the end of the year. In addition, the Company has established a strong supply chain to support future strategic initiatives.





Appointed medical device industry veteran, Scott Durbin, to the Company’s Board of Directors.





Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

The Company reported revenue of $86,000 for the third quarter 2023, compared to $278,000 for the same period last year. Revenues for this past quarter were primarily derived from disposable sleeve sales and limited workstation sales.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $2.7 million, or $4.28 per basic and diluted share. This is comparable to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $5.0 million, or $26.99 per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year. Per share data is on a split adjusted basis resulting from the Company’s reverse stock split effective as of November 2, 2023.

During the third quarter 2023, net cash used in operating activities and for the purchase of fixed assets was $2.0 million compared to $3.8 million for the same period of 2022.

In September 2023, the Company announced an agreement to amend the royalty payment rights and, subsequently, cancelled the royalty rights in exchange for an aggregate of 97,042 shares of Motus common stock, effective as of September 12, 2023. This represents an approximate exchange ratio of 822.21 shares of common stock for each 1.0% of the aggregate royalty amount. Share data is on a split adjusted basis resulting from the Company’s reverse stock split effective as of November 2, 2023. The cancellation of the royalty rights resulted in an elimination of approximately $1.1 million in contingent royalty obligations from the balance sheet.

The Company reported $5.7 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2023. This balance included the fully funded credit facility with Kreos Capital, which has approximately $9.2 million due and outstanding as of September 30, 2023. The Company believes that its current cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to allow the Company to fund its commercial, R&D and corporate operations through the first quarter of 2024.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel, providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,724 $ 14,042 Accounts receivable 102 59 Inventory, current 407 488 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 509 781 Total current assets 6,742 15,370 Fixed assets, net 1,101 1,325 Inventory, non-current 374 511 Right-of-use assets 261 428 Other non-current assets 13 13 Total assets $ 8,491 $ 17,647 Liabilities and Shareholders’ (Deficiency) Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,466 $ 1,969 Operating lease liabilities - current 220 245 Other current liabilities 62 53 Current portion of long-term debt, net of unamortized debt discount of $132 and $182, respectively 2,781 2,532 Total current liabilities 4,529 4,799 Contingent royalty obligation - 1,212 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 34 178 Convertible note, net of unamortized debt discount of $64 and $108, respectively 3,936 3,892 Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt discount of $44 and $135, respectively 2,470 4,589 Total liabilities 10,969 14,670 Commitments and contingent liabilities (Note 9) Shareholders’ (deficiency) equity Common stock $0.0001 par value; 115,000,000 shares authorized; 530,449 and 310,651 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital 148,935 144,328 Accumulated deficit (151,413 ) (141,351 ) Total shareholders’ (deficiency) equity (2,478 ) 2,977 Total liabilities and shareholders’ (deficiency) equity $ 8,491 $ 17,647



