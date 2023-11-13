PubMatic to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NO-HEADQUARTERS/REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic, Inc. (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate at upcoming investor conferences.



Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference in New York City on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. Members of the management team will participate in a fireside chat at 11:30 a.m. ET. Management will also host in-person investor meetings. The fireside chat will be webcast live on the investor relations section of PubMatic’s website at https://investors.pubmatic.com/. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website following the completion of the event.



Wolfe Research 1st Annual Small and Mid-Cap Conference in New York City on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Management will host in-person investor meetings and there will not be a webcast presentation.



PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.