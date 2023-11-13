Sachem Capital Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results – Produces Revenue Growth of 29.5% to $17.5 Million

Company to Host Webcast and Conference Call

| Source: Sachem Capital Corp. Sachem Capital Corp.

Branford, Connecticut, UNITED STATES

BRANFORD, Conn., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

John Villano, CPA, Sachem Capital’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Once again we demonstrated our ability to grow revenue and profits during a very difficult macroeconomic backdrop. Our enhanced focus on deliberate underwriting, our conservative approach to balance sheet leverage and our experience in navigating past cycles continues to support our dividend that as of today yields over 12% on a trailing twelve month basis. Our portfolio is designed to produce steady performance in all economic conditions while protecting our capital for future opportunities.”

Results of operations for quarter ended September 30, 2023

Total revenue grew 29.5% to $17.5 million, compared to $13.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The growth in revenue was due primarily to an increase in lending operations, as well as the increase in rates that the company was able to charge borrowers in comparison to the quarter ended September 30, 2022. For the third quarter 2023, interest income was $14.3 million compared to $11.5 million for the 2022 period.

Total operating costs and expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 were $11.3 million, compared to $8.5 million for 2022 period. The largest contributor to this increase was interest and amortization of deferred financing costs, which were $7.7 million in the quarter, compared to $6.0 million in 2022. The other significant contributors to operating costs and expenses for the period include (i) $606,000 in general and administrative expenses, (ii) $226,000 of compensation, fees and taxes, and (iii) $198,000 loss on the sale of real estate.

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $5.2 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to $4.1 million, or $0.11 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at September 30, 2023 grew 12.8% to $637.8 million compared to $565.7 million at December 31, 2022. The increase was due primarily to the growth in the company’s mortgage loan portfolio, its investment securities holdings and investments in partnerships, which increased $35.3 million, $12.5 million and $9.1 million, respectively. In addition, during the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company had net investments in real estate of $10.4 million. Total liabilities at September 30, 2023 were $402.3 million compared to $348.0 million at December 31, 2022.

Total indebtedness at quarter end was $382.1 million, which included $281.8 million of unsecured notes payable (net of $6.6 million of deferred financing costs), $51.3 million balance on margin loan account with Wells Fargo Advisors and on the revolving credit facility with Needham Bank, $47.9 million outstanding on the master repurchase financing facility with an affiliate of Churchill Real Estate, and $1.1 million outstanding on the mortgage loan with New Haven Bank.

Total shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2023 rose $17.8 million to $235.5 million compared to $217.7 million at December 31, 2022. The change was primarily due to additional paid-in capital of $17.6 million, relating to sales of common shares and Series A Preferred Stock under the company’s at-the-market offering facility.

Dividends

Subsequent to quarter end, on November 7th, 2023, the company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share to shareholders of record as of the close of trading on the NYSE American on October 31, 2023.

The company currently operates and qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for federal income taxes and intends to continue to qualify and operate as a REIT. Under federal income tax rules, a REIT is required to distribute a minimum of 90% of taxable income each year to its shareholders, and the company intends to comply with this requirement for the current year.

Investor Conference Webcast and Call

The company will host a webcast and conference call Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, to discuss in greater detail its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. A webcast of the call may be accessed on Sachem’s website at https://ir.sachemcapitalcorp.com/ir-calendar.

Interested parties can access the conference call via telephone by dialing toll free 844-825-9789 for U.S. callers or +1-412-317-5180 for international callers.

Replay

The webcast will also be archived on the company’s website and a telephone replay of the call will be available through Tuesday, November 28, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 for U.S. callers or +1 412-317-6671 for international callers and by entering replay passcode: 10184246.

About Sachem Capital Corp

Sachem Capital Corp. is a mortgage REIT that specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of loans secured by first mortgages on real property. It offers short-term (i.e., three years or less) secured, non­banking loan to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The company’s primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate and is personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower. The company will also make opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “seek,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “likely,” “continue,” “design,” and the negative of such terms and other words and terms of similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based primarily on management’s current expectations and projections about future events and trends that management believes may affect the company’s financial condition, results of operations, strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to several risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2023, as supplemented by subsequently filed Quarter Reports on Form 10-Q. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. In addition, neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any duty to update any of these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to the company are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements as well as others made in this press release. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made by the company in the context of these risks and uncertainties.

Investor & Media Contact:
Email: investors@sachemcapitalcorp.com


SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
      
 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022
 (unaudited) (audited)
Assets     
Cash and cash equivalents$25,811,964  $23,713,097 
Investment securities 37,044,657   24,576,462 
Mortgages receivable, net 495,917,840   460,633,268 
Investments in rental real estate, net 10,434,591    
Interest and fees receivable 7,922,415   6,309,845 
Due from borrowers 7,415,413   5,276,967 
Real estate owned 3,481,177   5,216,149 
Investments in partnerships 39,959,110   30,831,180 
Property and equipment, net 3,433,613   4,121,721 
Other assets 6,427,159   4,983,173 
Total assets$637,847,939  $565,661,862 
      
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity     
Liabilities:     
Unsecured notes payable (net of deferred financing costs of $6,641,817 and $8,352,597)$281,759,933  $280,049,153 
Repurchase facility 47,929,713   42,533,466 
Mortgage payable 1,100,635   750,000 
Line of credit 51,339,905   3,587,894 
Accrued dividends payable    5,342,160 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,060,788   1,439,219 
Advances from borrowers 12,505,033   9,892,164 
Below market lease intangible 664,737    
Deferred revenue 4,959,079   4,360,452 
Total liabilities 402,319,823   347,954,508 
      
Commitments and Contingencies     
      
Shareholders’ equity:     
Preferred shares - $.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,903,000 shares designated as Series A Preferred Stock; 1,996,000 and 1,903,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1,996   1,903 
Common shares - $.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 45,364,429 and 41,093,536 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 45,364   41,094 
Paid-in capital 243,834,113   226,220,990 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (459,684)  (561,490)
Accumulated deficit (7,893,673)  (7,995,143)
Total shareholders’ equity 235,528,116   217,707,354 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$637,847,939  $565,661,862 



SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(unaudited)
            
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
Revenue:           
Interest income from loans$14,273,858  $11,545,748  $37,155,668  $30,490,694 
Investment gain, net 284,841   238,225   893,510   586,166 
Income from partnership investments 781,530   523,067   2,337,731   1,112,560 
Origination and modification fees, net 1,194,645   1,669,034   4,434,828   5,759,650 
Fee and other income 1,239,552   641,749   3,518,132   2,048,921 
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities (239,989)  (1,076,836)  360,610   (3,607,498)
Total revenue 17,534,437   13,540,987   48,700,479   36,390,493 
            
Operating costs and expenses:           
Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs 7,683,059   5,974,975   21,694,966   15,083,228 
Compensation, fees and taxes 1,735,430   1,509,518   5,077,213   3,691,421 
General and administrative expenses 1,321,807   715,994   3,537,266   1,993,812 
Other expenses 336,480   90,899   633,025   320,231 
(Gain) Loss on sale of real estate 198,849   962   71,988   (121,381)
(Recovery of) provision for loan losses (131,382)     65,065   105,000 
Impairment loss 200,000   195,000   612,500   685,500 
Total operating costs and expenses 11,344,243   8,487,348   31,692,023   21,757,811 
Net income 6,190,194   5,053,639   17,008,456   14,632,682 
Dividends paid on Series A Preferred Stock (966,754)  (921,766)  (2,816,279)  (2,765,297)
Net income attributable to common shareholders 5,223,440   4,131,873   14,192,177   11,867,385 
            
Other comprehensive loss           
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities (83,606)  (131,569)  101,806   (81,525)
Comprehensive income$5,139,834  $4,000,304  $14,293,983  $11,785,860 
Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding:           
Basic$0.12  $0.11  $0.32  $0.32 
Diluted$0.12  $0.11  $0.32  $0.32 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:           
Basic 44,754,921   38,829,610   43,805,310   36,723,305 
Diluted 44,754,921   38,829,852   43,805,310   36,729,184 



SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(unaudited)
      
 Nine Months Ended
 September 30,
  2023   2022 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES     
Net income$17,008,456  $14,632,682 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:     
Amortization of deferred financing costs and bond discount 1,832,236   1,664,822 
Depreciation expense 169,368   66,533 
Write-off of other assets - pre-offering costs 477,047    
Stock based compensation 616,679   357,321 
Provision for credit losses 65,065   105,000 
Impairment loss 612,500   685,500 
(Gain) Loss on sale of real estate 71,988   (121,381)
Unrealized (gain) loss on investment securities (360,610)  3,607,498 
Gain on sale of investment securities    148,565 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:     
(Increase) decrease in:     
Interest and fees receivable (1,641,747)  (2,154,704)
Other assets - miscellaneous (1,235,523)  (418,176)
Due from borrowers (2,170,729)  (1,505,785)
Other assets - prepaid expenses 192,370   153,842 
(Decrease) increase in:     
Accrued Interest 54,660   431,110 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 41,423   53,818 
Deferred revenue 598,627   (171,690)
Advances from borrowers 2,612,869   (5,129,286)
Total adjustments 1,936,223   (2,227,013)
      
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 18,944,679   12,405,669 
      
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES     
Purchase of investment securities (21,064,492)  (39,715,900)
Proceeds from the sale of investment securities 9,060,095   62,160,599 
Purchase of interests in investment partnerships, net (9,120,284)  (16,487,103)
Proceeds from sale of real estate owned 148,842   1,571,467 
Acquisitions of and improvements to real estate owned, net (214,642)  (101,168)
Proceeds from sale (purchases) of property and equipment, net 518,740   (1,292,160)
Investment in rental real estate, net (10,725,237)   
Principal disbursements for mortgages receivable (159,678,482)  (252,370,675)
Principal collections on mortgages receivable 123,495,534   95,173,969 
Other assets - pre-offering costs    (166,360)
NET CASH USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES (67,579,926)  (151,227,331)
      
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES     
Net proceeds from (repayment of) line of credit 47,752,011   (29,635,178)
Net proceeds from repurchase facility 5,396,247   24,012,957 
Proceeds from mortgage 350,635    
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities - principal payments on other notes (6,014)  (20,161)
Dividends paid on common stock (16,943,293)  (13,507,787)
Dividends paid on Series A Preferred Stock (2,816,279)  (2,765,297)
Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of expenses 15,331,931   36,654,419 
Common stock buyback (226,327)   
Proceeds from issuance of Series A Preferred Stock, net of expenses 1,895,203    
Gross proceeds from issuance of fixed rate notes    122,125,000 
Financings costs incurred in connection with fixed rate notes    (4,516,931)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 50,734,114   132,347,022 
      
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 2,098,867   (6,474,640)
      
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF YEAR 23,713,097   41,938,897 
      
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD$25,811,964  $35,464,257 